Ronny Chieng Inks Netflix Deal for Three Comedy Specials (EXCLUSIVE)

Comic Ronny Chieng has struck a cope with Netflix for three upcoming tasks: two new stand-up specials and a docu-style comedy particular, Selection has realized solely.

The still-to-be-titled docu-comedy particular is described as a “semi-scripted highway journey comedy” wherein Chieng and his fellow comic David Fung journey by way of a one-of-a-kind tour of America’s Chinatowns to advertise native companies, discover Asian American tradition and push “one another to the boundaries of a cohesion/hate relationship.” Chieng is not going to solely star on this challenge, however he additionally serves as author and government producer. It is going to be produced in partnership with Honest Level. Producers for Honest Level are Jon Cohen, Jon Wolf and Adam Conover.

These tasks proceed Chieng’s relationship with the streaming large after the success of his first stand-up particular, “Asian Comic Destroys America,” which launched in December 2019.

The premiere dates for his docu-comedy particular and his two new stand-up specials are nonetheless to be introduced.

Along with his stand-up, Chieng is greatest recognized for his work as senior correspondent on “The Every day Present With Trevor Noah,” appearing in “Loopy Wealthy Asians,” and for the worldwide sitcom he created and starred in, “Ronny Chieng: Worldwide Pupil.” Selection selected him as one of many 10 Comedians to Watch in 2016 after which chosen him as probably the most impactful gamers in comedy simply final yr. Up subsequent he may even seem in function movies together with “Godzilla vs. Kong” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

Chieng is repped by APA, Artists First, Cohen Gardner LLP and Sechel.