Rony Abovitz Steps Down as Magic Leap CEO – Variety

Rony Abovitz is stepping down as CEO of Magic Leap, 9 years after he based the augmented-reality firm — which has raised round $three billion however has discovered little business success.

His exit comes after Magic Leap determined to shift its focus to AR functions for companies, sidelining plans for consumer-oriented {hardware}. Final month, Abovitz mentioned the corporate would lay off “plenty of staff” — reported to be 1,000 staffers, or half the workforce. Magic Leap’s homeowners additionally have been mentioned to be taking a look at strategic choices together with a possible sale, Bloomberg reported in March.

Subsequently, Magic Leap “closed important new funding,” per Abovitz’s Could 28 publish. That spherical got here in at $350 million and, as a consequence, Magic Leap will not be shedding as many staff as beforehand anticipated.

Now Abovitz is out, as Magic Leap’s buyers have determined the corporate wants a brand new CEO on the helm.

“Because the board and I deliberate the adjustments we made and what Magic Leap wants for this subsequent targeted section, it grew to become clear to us {that a} change in my position was a pure subsequent step,” Abovitz wrote in a weblog publish late Thursday. “I mentioned this with the board and we’ve got agreed that now’s the time to herald a brand new CEO who may also help us to commercialize our targeted plan for spatial computing in enterprise.”

Associated Tales

Magic Leap’s buyers embrace the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, AT&T, Alphabet, NTT DoCoMo, Alibaba Group, Warner Bros., Legendary Leisure, Vulcan Capital, Kleiner Perkins, and Andreessen Horowitz. Magic Leap beforehand inked offers with AT&T and DoCoMo to be the unique wi-fi distributors of its merchandise within the U.S. and Japan, respectively.

In response to Abovitz, Magic Leap has been actively recruiting candidates for the CEO position. He mentioned he’s in “discussions with the board almost about how I’ll proceed to supply technique and imaginative and prescient from a board stage.”

Previous to beginning Plantation, Fla.-based Magic Leap in 2001, Abovitz was co-founder and head of improvement and expertise for MAKO Surgical, a developer of human-interactive robotics for orthopedic surgical procedure that was acquired by Stryker for $1.65 billion in 2013.

In his resignation publish, Abovitz mentioned he stays “tremendous excited” about Magic Leap’s prospects and boasted that “we’ve got outlined the way forward for computing.”

In 2018, Magic Leap launched the Magic Leap One, a wearable gadget designed for builders — priced beginning at $2,295. The “blended actuality” system lets customers see and work together with digital objects and content material, superimposed over their real-world view. The Magic Leap One features a headset (Lightwear), a processor unit (Lightpack), and a controller, all powered by Lumin OS, which the corporate calls the world’s first “spatial working system.”

Magic Leap’s content material companions have included Peter Jackson’s Weta Workshop, HBO, CNN, Epic Video games, Lucasfilm’s ILMxLAB, The New York Occasions, Unity, and studios Wingnut AR and Funomena.