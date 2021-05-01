Rookie Girl Group TRI.BE Announces First Comeback Three Months After Debut

Rookie girl group TRI.BE is making their first comeback only a few months after their official debut!

TRI.BE is a new seven-member girl group from famous music producer Shinsadong Tiger and Universal Music Group. TRI.BE made their debut on February 17 with the single album “Da Loca” and title track “DOOM DOOM TA.”

On May 1 at midnight KST, TRI.BE announced that the group would be returning with their second single album, “CONMIGO,” on May 18 at 6 p.m. KST.

Stay tuned for more teasers!