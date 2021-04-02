Rooney Mara, Joaquin Phoenix, Billie Eilish Celebrate Support + Feed

In celebration of Support + Feed’s one-year anniversary on March 29, Billie Eilish, Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix assisted with the distribution of Monty’s Good Burger at My Good friend’s Place, a corporation that assists youth experiencing homelessness. Photographed above, the trio joined Eilish’s dad and mom, Patrick O’Connell and Support + Feed founder Maggie Baird, on the nonprofit in Hollywood.

“At a time when most individuals had been frightened about their very own well being and safety, Maggie dreamed up and applied a plan to get nourishing meals to individuals who wanted it most,” Mara and Phoenix mentioned.

Baird established the local weather change-fighting nonprofit in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her first act of kindness a yr in the past was ordering meals from her favourite plant-based restaurant and delivering it to the Midnight Mission, a corporation that helps individuals experiencing homelessness.

“It’s unimaginable to imagine that what we began as a COVID disaster response to assist individuals experiencing meals insecurity by buying meals from small plant-based eating places, has grown to be an actual motion,” Baird mentioned.

The world’s meals system accounts for a few quarter of greenhouse gases, with 14.5 p.c of whole greenhouse gases coming from livestock. Because of this, Support + Feed works to fight meals insecurity by offering plant-based meals ready by native eating places and educating about its advantages to underserved communities.

“What we imagined as a couple of months price of effort grew to become a yr of full-time volunteering for thus many and now, as we’ve seen the affect that receiving this nourishing, scrumptious meals has had for individuals and likewise figuring out that each plant-based meal we serve has a constructive affect on local weather change, we’re extra dedicated than ever,” Baird mentioned.