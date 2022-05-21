Rooney planted suspicions about QPR’s attitude in the match of Agüero’s historic goal that gave the Premier to City: “I find it strange”

The play that generated doubts in Wayne Rooney



In the great race Sergio Aguero As a footballer, one of the golden pages was with the shirt of the Manchester Citythe day he scored the third goal against Queens Park Rangers to be crowned champion Premier League, relegating city rival United. The epic comeback was built in a few minutes and, to this day, some players from the Red Devils they question the actions of the visit moments after ensuring their permanence in the highest category of English football.

Wayne Rooney, historic Manchester United striker, listed the situations that aroused his suspicions. “Paddy Kenny could have done better on one of the goals. City scores the second goal and the QPR returns the ball directly to them. That was never questioned… I find it strange. Djibril Cissé celebrating after the match with the City players”declared the now coach of Derby County in front of the microphones of The Sun.

At the moment in which Sergio Agüero scored the third goal that gave the Citizens the trophy, Wayne was waiting on the Sunderland pitch for the duel at the Etihad Stadium to end. “It is a historic moment in the Premier League and, if you’re not involved as a Manchester United player, it’s probably one of the great moments in the league.”he concluded still sad for that achievement that escaped them for a few seconds.

QPR gave the ball to Manchester City barely equalized the match



Along with Rooney, the When entered the Hall of Fame of the prestigious competition. The decision to open the doors of a Hall of Fame was made in April 2021 with the inclusion of the legendary strikers Alan Shearer y Thiery Henry, identified in their careers with Newcastle and Arsenal, respectively. Over the past year they were also chosen Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Frank Lampard y Steven Gerrard.

In addition, Manchester City inaugurated a statue on May 13 to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Agüero’s goal that earned him a Premier League title in the 2011/12 season. Within his time at the celestial team Sergio won 15 titles: five Premier League, three Community Shield, six League Cup and one FA Cup. He also left some amazing statistics in which he contributed 260 goals and distributed 73 assists in 390 official games.

However, the club’s affection for Kun does not end there. During the pre-match warm-up with the Newcastle, the current squad jumped onto the playing field with a shirt alluding to this title, in which the number 10 and the name “Agüeroooo” appeared on its back. In addition to the commemorative shirt, it will also have a limited edition of boots that the brand will market Puma.

KEEP READING:

PSG got ahead of Bayern Munich in the fight to sign a Premier League star

The 9 reinforcements that Xavi pointed out so that Barcelona returns to the foreground

Scaloni alert: Dibu Martínez suffered a blow to his right knee and is doubtful for the Argentine team match against Italy