Rooster Teeth Co-Founder Burnie Burns Exits WarnerMedia-Owned Company – Variety

Burnie Burns has flown the Rooster Teeth coop — and is leaving america.

Burns, who 17 years in the past co-founded Rooster Teeth and served as its longtime artistic director, introduced his departure from WarnerMedia-owned RT on Thursday in a tweet, linking to a brand new web site, burnie.com.

“[A]s I set out on this new journey with my household and two cats at my facet, which means my time strolling the halls right here at Rooster Teeth has come to an finish,” Burns wrote in a message on his web site. “As a few of you could have predicted over the previous 12 months, my regular transfer away from a public life was in preparation for this alteration.”

In accordance with Burns, he’s at present engaged on a first-look settlement with Rooster Teeth, “which can allow me to incubate my very own initiatives after which current them to the corporate for doable growth.”

Burns was one of many founding members of Rooster Teeth in 2003 in Austin, Texas. He wrote that he “shall be transferring out of this metropolis that I’ll at all times name ‘residence’ to start a grand new journey in a life abroad.” He didn’t say the place he’s transferring however stated that he and his spouse, Ashley, started planning the transfer greater than two years in the past.

“It’s tough to go away my residence nation throughout such a tumultuous time. We imagine within the energy and the promise of this nation as a lot as ever,” Burns wrote. “We sit up for returning to a rustic that has made many lengthy overdue adjustments to profit all of its residents.” (Burns didn’t reply to a request for extra data.)

His exit from the digital-media and fandom firm comes after a sequence of main adjustments at Rooster Teeth underneath the purview of Otter Media, a division of AT&T’s WarnerMedia. The telco assumed full possession of Rooster Teeth following its buyout of Otter from Chernin Group in 2018.

Final fall, Rooster Teeth laid off 13% of its employees and shook up the senior management workforce: TV veteran Jordan Levin got here in as common supervisor as a part of a reorg through which Burns and co-founders Matt Hullum and Geoff Ramsey took on new artistic roles on the firm. With that change, Burns shifted from serving as Rooster Teeth’s chief artistic officer into an government producer position to steer “high-profile initiatives” throughout the corporate.

“All of us at Rooster Teeth are very excited for Burnie and his household’s new journey,” Levin stated in a press release offered to Variety. “Burnie is a visionary and we sit up for his new concepts persevering with to energise this distinctive firm that he and his founding companions constructed. We’re grateful for his continued ardour and enthusiasm for Rooster Teeth.”

In his message about leaving Rooster Teeth, Burns stated, “I need to specific my deepest gratitude to everybody who supported me in my profession at RT.” He provided particular due to Otter Media CEO Tony Goncalves and Levin, “who has RT transferring in unbelievable new instructions.”

Burns has had a hand in quite a few Rooster Teeth productions. He co-created and government produced the corporate’s seminal “Pink vs. Blue” sci-fi spoof. Burns additionally was an EP on Rooster Teeth’s anime-style “RWBY”; “Achievement Hunter”; “Camp Camp”; and animated sequence “Gen:Lock” starring Michael B. Jordan.

He additionally was a forged member on CBS’s “The Wonderful Race” in Season 28 in 2016 with Ashley Jenkins (then his girlfriend). Burns holds a bachelor’s diploma in laptop science from UT Austin.

“Beginning this firm and rising it within the early years have been a few of the hardest however best moments of my life,” Burns stated within the assertion on his website. “The fixed camaraderie of Gus [Sorola], Geoff, and Matt at all times made the not possible appear achievable; I couldn’t have requested for higher companions on this journey.”