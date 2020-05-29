Rosalia and Travis Scott Drop New Song and Video, ‘TKN’ (Watch) – Variety

Rising Spanish singer Rosalia has dropped the most recent within the string of singles that has adopted her Grammy-winning 2018 album “El Mal Querer,” her second collaboration with multiplatinum rapper Travis Scott, “TKN.”

Says Rosalia of “TKN,” “Travis es un artista al que he admirado mucho desde el principio de su carrera y no me puedo imaginar un artista mejor con el que colaborar para esta canción. Siento que ahora es el momento de lanzar este tema, después de tantos meses encerrados echando de menos la libertado o el estar en comunion con los nuestros. Espero q tkn os de energía, os haga bailar y os de fuerza si estáis en momentos difíciles. Con todo mi amor <3”

English Translation: “Travis is an artist who I’ve admired lots for the reason that starting of his profession and I can’t think about a greater artist to collaborate with on this music. I really feel that now’s the second to launch this music, after so many months of staying indoors, lacking freedom or being with individuals we love. I hope “TKN” provides you power, makes you dance, and provides you power when you’re going via tough occasions. With all my love <3.”

Associated Tales

(Learn Variety‘s function on Rosalia from final 12 months.)

Rosalia — who has collaborated with a wild vary of artists, starting from J Balvin and James Blake to still-unreleased songs with Billie Eilish and Pharrell — advised Beats 1 final month that the music has really been executed for a number of weeks; the video actually dates from pre-social distancing occasions. (She guested on Scott’s “Highest within the Room” final 12 months.)

“I was purported to launch a music with him final month that’s for the golf equipment — tremendous aggressive — that I’ve been engaged on for a extremely very long time. [But] it has, I don’t know, an power, that’s so particular for a sure second, that I didn’t really feel prefer it was proper to launch, and I didn’t really feel prefer it was linked with what was occurring on the planet in that second.

“I used to be actually anxious about, ‘Okay, what’s my subsequent [move]? I’m in Miami, however my household’s in Spain. I don’t know what’s going to occur on the planet. What’s occurring?’ [So] I made a decision to cease all the pieces. I had numerous enjoyable with him in studio, and I really like his power and I really like working with him, [but] I mentioned, ‘No. I have to launch one thing completely different.’ So I made a decision to work on a music that I used to be engaged on months in the past that I began with Frank Dukes, and I completed ‘Dolerme,’” which was launched late final month.