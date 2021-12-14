Rosalía makes her debut in GTA Online: Grand Theft Auto adds the artist’s songs in her new expansion

The Contract will also feature new releases on Big Boy and DJ Pooh stations, as well as exclusive music.

The possibilities of the video game have not gone unnoticed in all kinds of areas, and that is why singers like Ariana Grande have dropped by this global phenomenon. Now it’s GTA Online’s turn to showcase their cards, as Rockstar confirms that their next expansion The Contract will have an argument around the musical artist Dr. Dre and, as we have learned recently, it will also have the collaboration of the singer Rosalía.

Rosalía will present the MOTOMAMI Los Santos radio station with ArcaThe Spanish artist makes her debut in the world of video games with MOTOMAMI Los Santos, a new station presented by Rosalía and Arca, who already collaborated with Rockstar for a long time. Here we will listen to songs by the singer such as “LA FAMA”, created together with The Weeknd, as well as melodies by other field professionals like Caroline Polachek, Daddy Yankee, Mr. Fingers and Aventura. In addition, to this list of successes there is a Bad Gyal exclusive song produced by Keinemusik and other surprises.

But here the musical news does not end, as Rockstar confirms changes in two already known stations. In this sense, Radio Los Santos will offer a good handful of exclusive tracks, something that includes songs from Hit-Boy, Freddie Gobbs with Pusha T, Rich the Kid, Offset and more. On the other hand, the station West Coast Classics pays tribute to Dr. Dre’s career with “Dre Day”, which will bring characteristic melodies of this artist such as “The Next Episode” and his collaborations with singers like 2Pac, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube or JAY-Z.

Therefore, The Contract proposes to feast our ears with songs totally unpublished in the game and in the music industry, which will further enliven our adventures in GTA Online. At the end of the day, it is a game that continues to attract all the eyes of Twitch, so it is no surprise that Rockstar continues to update it with content of all kinds. The expansion will be available from December 15, but you can now keep up to date with the topics that will be added to the delivery:

Songs added to MOTOMAMI Los Santos Bad Gyal – A La Mía

The Goony Chonga – Hard 2005

Likkle Vybz & Likkle Addi – Skinny Jeans

Raw Alejandro – Nubes

Arca – Machote

DJ Spinn – Bounce N Break Yo Back

Monchy & Alexandra – Dos Locos

Island Shrimp – Flying I Go

Armando – 100% of Disin’ You

ROSALÍA – A Palé

ROSALÍA & J Balvin – Con Altura feat. The Guincho

ROSALÍA – LA FAMA (with The Weeknd)

Mr. Fingers – Mystery of Love

Daddy Yankee – Salgo Pa ‘la Calle

Tokischa, Haraca Kiko, El Cherry Scom – Tukuntaso

Q – Take Me Where Your Heart Is

Ñejo & Dalmata – Waver With You

Young Cister – XULITA feat. Kaydy Cain

Popcaan – Body So Good

Willie Colon & Héctor Lavoe – Calle Luna Calle Sol

Alberto Stylee – Tumbando Fronte

Chucky73 – Dominican

Adventure – My Little Heart

DJ Slugo – 418 (Bounce Mix)

Kaydy Cain – Something Like You (feat. Los Del Control)

Caroline Polachek – Bunny Is A Rider

Arca feat. ROSALÍA – KLK

Tokischa & ROSALÍA – Linda

ROSALÍA – SAY MY NAME (Ch. 8: Ecstasy)

Justice – Stress

Las Guanabanas – Let’s Go to the Disco

Playboi Carti – Rockstar Made

Soulja Boy Tell’em – Snap And Roll

Songs added to Radio Los Santos 2 Chainz – It’s A Vibe (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Trey Songz & Jhené Aiko)

A$AP Ferg – Plain Jane

Big Sean & Hit-Boy – What A Life

Cordae – Kung Fu

D-Block Europe & Offset – Chrome Hearts

Fredo Santana (feat. Chief Keef, Ball Out & Tadoe) – Go Live

French Montana – Lockjaw (feat. Kodak Black)

Future – Feed Me Dope

Future – Low Life (feat. The Weeknd)

Jay Rock – Wow Freestyle (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

Kodak Black – ZEZE (feat. Travis Scott & Offset)

Migos – Stir Fry

MOUNT WESTMORE, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 & Too $hort – Big Subwoofer

Polo G – Flex (feat. Juice WRLD)

Roddy Ricch – The Box

Saweetie – My Type

Tyler, The Creator – LEMONHEAD (feat. 42 Dugg)

Vince Staples – Big Fish

Young Stoner Life, Young Thug & Gunna – Ski

Freddie Gibbs – Miami Vice (feat. Pusha T & Kevin Cossom)

Freddie Gibbs – Pick The Phone Up (feat. Juicy J)

Hit-Boy feat. Dom Kennedy – XL

Mike Dean and Offset – So Fancy

Mike Dean and Rich the Kid – Blue Cheese

Mozzy feat. YG – Hoppin’ Out

Nez feat. ScHoolboy Q – Let’s Get It

TiaCorine produced by Kenny Beats – Coochie

Songs added to West Coast Classics 2Pac feat. Roger Troutman & Dr. Dre – California Love (Single Version)

2Pac – Can’t C Me

40 Glocc – Pa Pa’s Lil Soldier

50 Cent – In Da Club

50 Cent feat. Mobb Deep – Outta Control (Remix)

Blackstreet feat. Dr. Dre & Queen Pen – No Diggity

Dr. Dre – Keep Their Heads Ringin’

Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg – The Next Episode

Dr. Dre feat. Hittman, Six-Two, Nate Dogg & Kurupt – Xxplosive

Dr. Dre feat. Daz & Snoop Dogg – Lil’ Ghetto Boy

Ice Cube feat. Dr. Dre & Mc Ren – Hello

JAY-Z – Trouble

Mary J. Blige – Family Affair

Nas – Nas Is Coming (feat. Dr. Dre)

Obie Trice feat. Dr. Dre – Shit Hits The Fan

Sam Sneed – U Better Recognize (feat. Dr. Dre)

Truth Hurts feat. Rakim – Addictive

More on: GTA Online, Grand Theft Auto, The Contract and Expansion.