Rosalía visited the Nest of Quetzalcóatl in Naucalpan and showed off her taste for Mexican fried foods

The Mexicans received the international star with the well-known stuffed animals from DR. Simi (Instagram Photos: @rosalia.vt)

After the melee that broke out at the International Airport of Mexico City with his arrival and its successful presentation at the National Auditorium, Rosalia visited the Quetzalcoatl’s Nest located in the municipality of Naucalpan and showed off his taste for Mexican fried foods prior to the next concerts he will offer in Guadalajara and Monterrey as part of his Motomami World Tour.

It was the Spanish interpreter herself who in the last hours resorted to her official account of Instagram to share with his nearly 22 million followers a series of photos he took during his recent visit to tourist space located in the State of Mexico.

The singer received reactions from Cynthia Rodríguez, Camila Fernández and Alaska, among other Mexican artists. (Instagram photos: @rosalia.vt)

In the images you can see Rosalía enjoying the impressive structures that characterize the Quetzalcoatl’s Nest that, according to its official page, is an architectural project designed by Javier Senosiain and is made up of a housing complex of 10 apartments surrounded by gardens, small lakes and oak forest.

“It is a habitat that seeks to integrate humans into nature, avoiding affecting the local ecosystem. To one side of The nest is found the Quetzalcoatl Parka project created for the preservation of this green lung to the northwest of Mexico City”, reads the official page.

The singer shocked her fans by the fried foods she ate. (Instagram photos: @rosalia.vt)

The interpreter of Disappoint, Biscuit y with height He walked the colorful paths and got on a kind of boat where he calmly enjoyed the green areas. Everything seems to indicate that chose this place to stay prior to the show offered last Sunday, August 14 at the National Auditoriumwhere her fans received her with great affection and, as is customary, they showed it to him with stuffed animals Dr. Simi.

But that was not all, within his recent publication they highlighted a couple of photographs where he posed enjoying some classic round fritters of the brand All of them and others in the form of shopping carts Barcel. As expected, the star drove his Mexican followers crazy, who filled the comments section with compliments, applause for his likes and the occasional joke regarding the structures of the Quetzalcoatl’s Nest and their new stuffed animals.

The singer playing with “Runners”, fried foods from the Barcel brand. (Instagram capture: @rosalia.vt)

“What are you going to do with so many little dolls? Doctor Simi?”Alaska asked. “You found the country of the Teletubbies”. “Invittame of you Totis”. “Put a lot of snack sauce on the Totis and what a delight”. “Rosalía was in Naucalpan, it’s the closest we’ve been.” “T of all”. “Ta’ playing with a runner”, “I can’t love, Rosalía eating Totis”, were other reactions.

For this Wednesday, August 17, the singer already had to leave the hotel to go to Guadalajara, where she will offer a concert tonight and will conclude its visit to the country on the 19th in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon .

The “Nido de Quetzalcóatl” was built in the year 2000. (Instagram photos: @rosalia.vt)

The tourist space It is located approximately 40 minutes from the center of Mexico City. and is made up of 10 departments; each one has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a living room, an equipped kitchen, a dining room and a laundry center. They also offer pay TV, WiFi connection, unlimited access to private gardens, common areas and parking, in addition to cleaning service.

In accordance with Airbnbthe price per night depends on the number of people who will stay; four visitors can rent an apartment for 6,300 Mexican pesos and children under two years old do not pay accommodation.

