Rosalie Varda Joins MK2 Films As Senior Advisor – Variety

Rosalie Varda, a seasoned French movie producer who’s the daughter of late New Wave filmmaking icons Agnes Varda and Jacques Demy, has been appointed senior advisor at MK2 Films.

MK2 Films is a part of the arthouse manufacturing, gross sales and exhibition group headed by Nathanael and Elisha Karmitz which had 5 films in competitors at Cannes final 12 months and in 2018.

Underneath this newly-created place, Varda shall be advising Nathanael Karmitz at MK2 Films on the acquisition and distribution technique, in France and overseas, as regards to the corporate’s prestigious library which boasts greater than 800 films, together with many classics by François Truffaut, Charlie Chaplin, Alain Resnais, in addition to Varda and Demy, amongst others.

Actions linked to its library are a major a part of MK2 Films’ enterprise. MK2 Films just lately signed a non-exclusive take care of Netflix in France giving the streaming service entry to 50 films from MK2’s library, notably pics by Truffaut, Chaplin and David Lynch, in 2020.

Apart from her work at MK2 Films, Varda will keep her position at Ciné-Tamaris, the Paris-based firm based by Agnès Varda and Jacques Demy in 1954. Rosalie Varda and her brother Mathieu Demy, a filmmaker, are actually spearheading the banner.

MK2 Films’ managing director Juliette Schrameck just lately stepped down and received’t get replaced, Nathanael Karmitz informed Variety. MK2 Films’ employees embody Fionnuala Jamison who heads worldwide gross sales with Ola Byszuk, and French distribution.

The corporate’s present slate contains Joachim Trier’s “The Worst Individual within the World,” and Alex Helfrecht’s hybrid function “A Winter’s Journey,” tailored from Franz Schubert’s “Winterreise.”