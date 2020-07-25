Rosamund Pike Says She Had No Idea What She Was Getting Into When She Agreed To Star In James Bond’s Die Another Day

Go away a Remark
Every so often, there’s that gig you join that looks like the most important problem of your life. For actor Rosamund Pike, one such second kicked off her profession with a formidable bang, as her function within the 20th James Bond movie, Die Another Day, served as her introduction, for higher or for worse, to the world of films. Pike’s efficiency as Miranda Frost is made all of the extra exceptional if you take note of the truth that, as she explains beneath, she was completely in the dead of night in regards to the world of Bond:
All the pieces was new to me — the whole lot. There’s a lot mythology across the Bond movies, there’s a lot using on it, a lot consideration on it, there’s so many eyes on it — I didn’t actually perceive any of that.
In this admission to EW, Rosamund Pike has most likely simply given the world the most important clue to how her characteristic movie debut in Die Another Day nonetheless stands as one of many items to that specific film that stands as much as the pains of time.
A controversially campy film even in its personal day, Pierce Brosnan’s ultimate entry in his tenure as 007 has taken a good quantity of stick within the nearly 20 years which have succeeded its launch in November 2002. However included amongst James Bond’s CGI glacier browsing and one other spectacular efficiency from Halle Berry as fellow Bond Lady Jinx, is Pike’s icy portrayal of a girl with a secret.
Spoilers for you readers who haven’t seen Die Another Day, however Rosamund Pike’s Miranda Frost was the dangerous Bond Lady of the image. Launched as a double agent working for MI6, Frost was secretly in league with Toby Stephens’ villain Gustav Graves the complete time. Which make her remarks fairly wonderful as, with that lack of information surrounding the James Bond custom, Pike was allowed to forge her personal path with Miranda’s character. The consequence was a villain that might stand toe to toe in opposition to James Bond, baiting the entice with professional precision.
Generally, going into an enterprise just like the James Bond sequence with out foreknowledge is a blessing. It actually seems that manner for Rosamund Pike, as even in comparison with the newer period of Bond Girls which have graced the display, her Die Another Day character holds up extraordinarily nicely. One may even say that together with her expertise because the secretly villainous Miranda below her belt early on, Rosamund Pike’s eventual casting as Amy Dunne in David Fincher’s adaptation of Gone Lady was one thing that was at all times fated to occur.
Rosamund Pike could be at the moment be seen within the Amazon Authentic film Radioactive, which is now obtainable for streaming on Prime Video.
