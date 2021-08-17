Rosario Central will seek the blow against Bragantino for a place in the semifinals of the South American: time, TV and formations

Rosario Central goes for the heroic against Bragantino

The South American Cup began to go through its final stage and during this day the first semifinalist will be known. It will come out of the interesting game that will star Bragantino from Brazil and Rosario Central from Argentina. The faces will be seen, from 19.15, in the Estadio Nabi Abi Chedid. The referee will be the Uruguayan Christian Ferreyra and will televise ESPN.

The Scoundrel, the only survivor of the Albiceleste casts, will not have an easy task, since in the first leg played last Wednesday in the Arroyito Giant fell 4-3. In this way, to advance to the round it must be imposed by two goals or more difference or do it by the minimum, but scoring a minimum of four goals.

Rosario’s priority is this competition, something that has been evident in the last days of the Professional League. For example, in the 2-1 loss to Independiente, Kily González chose to preserve most of their figures (Fatura Broun, one of the few exceptions) so that they arrive in top condition for the momentous duel in Brazil. It is worth noting that Central is not going through its best moment at the local level, since it appears in the last place in the table of positions together with Vélez with only three units.

Although Lucas Gamba comes from leaving behind a tear, the forward will occupy a place in the substitute bench. The pair of attackers will be made up of Milton Caraglio and Marco Ruben.

Rosario Central came to this instance after winning Group A (it left Huachipato of Chile, San Lorenzo and 12 de Octubre of Paraguay behind) and eliminating Deportivo Táchira of Venezuela.

Bragantino, for its part, agreed to this phase after staying with Group G (it shared the area with Emelec from Ecuador, Talleres de Córdoba and Deportivo Tolima from Colombia) and leaving Independiente del Valle de Ecuador on the road.

The Brazilians, who march in the fourth position of the Brasileirao, 9 units behind the leader Atlético Mineiro, will not have their captain, the central marker Leonardo Ortiz (he tested positive for covid). In his place will be the youthful Natan.

Probable formations:

Bragantino: Cleiton; Aderlan, Fabricio Bruno, Nathan, Edimar; Artur, Lucas Evangelista, Praxedes, Raúl; Tomás Cuello and Ytalo. DT: Mauricio Barbieri.

Rosario Central: Jorge Broun; Damián Martínez, Facundo Almada, Gastón Ávila, Lautaro Blanco; Diego Zabala, Emmanuel Ojeda, Emiliano Vecchio, Luciano Ferreyra; Marco Ruben and Milton Caraglio. DT: Cristian González.

Stadium: Nabi Abi Chedid.

Referee: Christian Ferreyra (Uruguay).

Time: 19:15.

Television: ESPN.