Roscoe Born, ‘The Young and the Restless’ and ‘One Life to Live’ Actor, Dies at 69

Roscoe Born, a cleaning soap opera veteran whose daytime tv profession spanned greater than 30 years on collection that included “The Young and the Stressed,” “All My Kids,” “One Life to Stay” and “Ryan’s Hope,” died on Tuesday. He was 69.

Information of Born’s dying was introduced by his buddy and enterprise accomplice Deanne Lynne on Fb. No reason for dying was given.

“It’s with a heavy coronary heart that I share the information of Roscoe Born’s passing,” Lynn wrote. “He was an extremely gifted actor and songwriter. Many who knew him know the way devoted he was to social and political causes. He will probably be missed perpetually.”

Born started his appearing profession with visitor spots on collection corresponding to “Joe Forrester, “The Rockford Recordsdata” and “The Unimaginable Hulk.” In 1981, the actor dove into his future of daytime tv roles, enjoying Joe Novak, the love curiosity of the Ryan clan’s Siobhan Ryan, in “Ryan’s Hope.” Two years after leaving the collection in 1983, the actor married his co-star Randall Edwards, however they divorced in 1990.

His twin position as twins Robert Barr and Quinn Armitage on the present “Santa Barbara” earned Born a Daytime Emmy nomination in 1990. From 2005 to 2006, he would play abusive father Tom Fisher on “The Young and the Stressed” and go on to star as Mitch Lawrence in “One Life to Stay” from 2009 to 2012.

Born’s different cleaning soap opera credit embrace “All My Kids,” “As the World Turns,” “Guiding Gentle” and “The Metropolis.”

He’s survived by his daughter, Alberta.

Former co-stars Melissa Archer (“One Life to Stay”) and Greg Rikaart (“The Young and The Stressed”) tweeted about Born on Friday.

I can’t put into phrases how extremely coronary heart damaged I’m to hear of Roscoe Born’s passing. He was an unbelievable accomplice to work with and a grasp in his craft. I can say indisputably that a few of my favourite work on Oltl was with Roscoe. He will probably be vastly missed. 💔 — Melissa Archer (@_MelissaArcher) March 6, 2020