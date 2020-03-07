Roscoe Born, ‘Young and the Restless’ actor, dead at 69

Roscoe Born, recognized for his roles in cleansing cleaning soap operas along with “The Youthful and the Careworn,” “One Existence to Reside” and “Days of Our Lives,” has died. He was 69.
10 minutes in the past
Leisure
Roscoe Born, recognized for his roles in cleansing cleaning soap operas along with “The Youthful and the Careworn,” “One Existence to Reside” and “Days of Our Lives,” has died. He was 69.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment