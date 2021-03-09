Rose Byrne’s Dollhouse Pictures Boards ‘Geography’ Series

Rose Byrne’s Dollhouse Pictures has joined forces with Australia’s Aquarius Movies to develop Sally Piper’s best-selling-novel “The Geography of Friendship” as a restricted TV collection. The deal, introduced on Worldwide Ladies’s Day, represents the approaching collectively of two female-led manufacturing homes.

“Geography” is psychological thriller which sees three feminine mates return to the scene of a fateful hike they took collectively a long time earlier. Whereas they initially set out for an journey within the bush, it turned clear that they weren’t alone. On returning years later, every lady has to make life-changing decisions and reexamine the actions which prompted the buddies’ estrangement.

“Geography” will likely be tailored as a 6-part present with episodes of 1 hour every by Giula Sandler (HBO Max’s “White Home Farm”). Dollhouse’s Gracie Otto (Stan’s “Bump” and “The Different Man”) is hooked up to direct. Author Krew Boylan (“Merely Purple”), Aquarius and Dollhouse will spherical out the event and manufacturing workforce with additional attachments.

Aquarius Movies’ principals Angie Fielder and Polly Staniford will produce alongside Dollhouse Image’s Jessica Carrera with Rose Byrne as govt producer. No broadcast, gross sales or streaming attachments have been introduced.

Dollhouse is a inventive collective and impartial manufacturing firm based by Krew Boylan, Rose Byrne, Jessica Carrera, Shannon Murphy (“Babyteeth”) and Gracie Otto. The corporate’s initiatives prioritize female-driven storytelling, maverick collaborators, inclusivity and variety on display screen.

Aquarius not too long ago revealed it was organising the female-led, book-to-film drama “Most Admired Lady,” a few nurse who took a life-saving therapy to America throughout the early twentieth century polio epidemic and, in doing so, confronted down her critics.

Piper’s 2018 novel was revealed by College of Queensland Press and by Legend Press within the U.Ok. It was shortlisted for the 2019 Australian E book Trade Awards.

Rose Byrne mentioned: “I’m thrilled to champion a narrative with nice potential and interesting lead roles for 2 generations of ladies in entrance of the digicam. Sally Piper’s story explores so many unstated points that should be addressed in a wider sphere and we intend to delve into that extra decisively.”

“This e-book feeds instantly into the dialog at this time round the best way inequality and concern of violence shapes the on a regular basis expertise of ladies,” mentioned Fielder and Staniford.

“‘The Geography of Friendship’ is a provocative novel that reads like a ‘Thelma & Louise’ journey for modern instances,” mentioned Carrera. “Because it oscillates between previous and current, what unravels from the depths of their friendship is a narrative about survival, disgrace and rage – how so usually the folks we’re working away from are ourselves.”