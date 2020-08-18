Rose McGowan Accuses Director Alexander Payne of Sexual Misconduct

Rose McGowan has accused director Alexander Payne of sexual misconduct.

McGowan, the actor and whistleblower, made allegations on Twitter on Monday about an incident with Payne that occurred when she was 15. On the time, Payne would have been in his late 20s.

Based mostly on McGowan’s age, the incident would have occurred within the late ’80s.

“Alexander Payne,” McGowan tweeted. “You sat me down & performed a soft-core porn film you directed for Showtime below a unique identify. I nonetheless bear in mind your condo in Silverlake. You’re very well-endowed. You left me on a avenue nook afterwards. I used to be 15.”

In one other tweet, McGowan shared a photograph of herself at 15 years previous, writing, “I simply need an acknowledgement and an apology. I don’t wish to destroy.”

Representatives for Payne haven’t responded to Selection’s request for remark.

In a WhatsApp dialog with Selection, McGowan expanded on her tweet:

“I really feel very badly for my 15 year-old self. I had auditioned for him. He took me residence afterwards. I give up performing after that after which was found by Ilene Staple (a good friend of Gregg Araki) 6 years later. It wasn’t till after the HW [Harvey Weinstein] tales got here out that I reframed the Payne of all of it. I had for years checked out it as a sexual encounter, not understanding what it actually was. It was a grooming scenario. The primary time I’d been proven a straight porn.’

“He left me on the nook in entrance of Café Tropical in Silverlake to seek out my very own method residence.

“I really feel excessive emotional exhaustion immediately.”

Payne, the director of “Election,” “Sideways” and “The Descendants,” gained two Oscars for greatest tailored screenplay: for “Sideways” in 2005 and “The Descendants” in 2012. Presently, Payne has a collection within the works with HBO and Sky, “Landscapers,” which is ready to star Olivia Colman.

Monday’s allegations are the primary time McGowan has named Payne, however previously, she has referred to an incident of alleged misconduct when she was 15.

In a dialog with investigative journalist Ronan Farrow in early 2018 on the 92nd Y, McGowan spoke a couple of sexual encounter with a “very well-known” man when she was 15, and stated she not too long ago discovered it was statutory rape and that she would ultimately come ahead with the person’s identify when she was prepared. “He took me residence, after he met me, and confirmed me a soft-porn film he’d made for Showtime, below a unique identify, of course,” McGowan stated through the dialog with Farrow. “After which he had intercourse with me. After which he left me subsequent to Tropical in Silver Lake, standing on a avenue nook.”

When requested why she was able to make the allegation in opposition to Payne now, McGowan stated: “It simply came to visit me. It was time.”

As one of essentially the most outstanding voices of the #MeToo motion, McGowan was one of the primary girls to return ahead with allegations in opposition to Weinstein in October 2017, sharing that Weinstein raped her on the Sundance Movie Pageant in 1997 in his lodge suite. Weinstein is now serving a 23-year sentence in upstate New York, convicted on the fees of third-degree rape and first-degree sexual assault.