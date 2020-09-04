Rose McGowan Responds to Alexander Payne’s Denial of Rape Allegations

Rose McGowan has responded to director Alexander Payne’s denial of sexual misconduct allegations leveled in opposition to him by the actor. McGowan lately accused Payne of statutory rape and exhibiting her soft-core porn when she was 15.

In a visitor column for Deadline, Payne stated he had “cordial interactions” with McGowan and recommended her activism within the #MeToo motion, however denied her timeline of occasions. Primarily based on McGowan’s age, the incident she described would have occurred within the late ’80s, a time when Payne says he was learning at UCLA.

“What she has stated about me in latest social media posts is just unfaithful,” wrote Payne, the director of movies like “Sideways,” “Nebraska” and “The Descendants.” “Rose is mistaken in saying we met when she was fifteen, within the late 1980s. I used to be a full-time movie scholar at UCLA from 1984 till 1990, and I do know that our paths by no means crossed.”

When requested for remark about Payne’s op-ed, McGowan responded to Selection, saying, “F— him and his lies is my remark.”

She continued, “I informed Payne to acknowledge and apologize, he has not. I stated I didn’t need to destroy, now I do. Why do these males at all times lie? I’ll now make it a mission to expose him. I’m not the one one.”

McGowan argued that Payne’s energy as a director provides him affect over the general public.

“I need folks that have watched his movies to know his morals are in your thoughts, his ideas have grow to be yours,” McGowan informed Selection. “Like in his ‘comedy’ ‘Election,’ the place the middle-aged trainer that fantasizes having intercourse along with his younger scholar, Reese Witherspoon. I need individuals to know Hollywood perpetrators present you who they’re, their skewed view normalized. Males like Predator Payne, who profited from working Weinstein, have to be stopped from not solely assaulting, however should even be prevented from infecting the plenty with their propaganda.”

Payne, by a spokesperson, stated he had “no additional remark relating to Rose McGowan’s false allegations.”

Final month, McGowan accused Payne of inappropriate conduct, saying, “You sat me down & performed a soft-core porn film you directed for Showtime beneath a distinct title. I nonetheless bear in mind your house in Silverlake. You might be very well-endowed. You left me on a road nook afterwards. I used to be 15.”

Alexander Payne. You sat me down & performed a soft-core porn film you directed for Showtime beneath a distinct title. I nonetheless bear in mind your house in Silverlake. You might be very well-endowed. You left me on a road nook afterwards. I used to be 15. pic.twitter.com/mVqiN4S9NW — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 17, 2020

Prior to naming Payne earlier in August, McGowan alluded to an encounter with a “very well-known” man that occurred when she was 15 and stated she would come ahead along with his title when she felt prepared.

Payne particularly denied exhibiting her a “soft-core porn film” as a result of he stated he had by no means directed something professionally, lurid or in any other case, on the time. “I’ve additionally by no means labored for Showtime or directed beneath any title aside from my very own,” he stated.

He stated they didn’t meet till years later in 1991, throughout his first directing gig, for which McGowan auditioned.

“Though she didn’t get the half, she left a observe for me on the casting desk asking that I name her. I had no motive to query how previous she was, because the position she learn for required an actor who was of age. We later went out on a pair of dates and remained on pleasant phrases for years,” he stated.

Payne concluded, “Whereas I can not permit false statements about occasions twenty-nine years in the past to go uncorrected, I’ll proceed to want solely the perfect for Rose.”