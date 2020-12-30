Rose Parade 2021: How It Will Be Different in the Pandemic

Usually round this time of yr, the bleachers have already been erected by way of Pasadena, and lots of of hundreds of individuals are making ready to camp out on metropolis streets to catch a glimpse of the Match of Roses Parade on New 12 months’s Day.

It’s a practice that dates again to 1891, and has solely been canceled thrice, throughout World Conflict II. However now the Rose Parade has been placed on maintain for a fourth time, and plans for this yr’s occasion — together with the theme (“Dream. Imagine. Obtain.”), royal courtroom and chosen floats and bands — have been rolled over to 2022.

As a substitute, the Match of Roses Affiliation has produced a two-hour pre-taped particular, “The Rose Parade’s New 12 months Celebration,” which can air at 8 a.m. New 12 months’s morning on KTLA in Los Angeles, in addition to nationally on the networks that usually air the reside parade: ABC, NBC, Univision, Hallmark Channel and RFD-TV.

The affiliation delivered the particular in segments, so that every outlet might insert their very own hosts as wraparounds. That’s why KTLA’s present will characteristic its anchors, whereas NBC’s version will probably be hosted by “Immediately’s” Hoda Kotb and Al Roker, and so forth.

“As we labored with our broadcast companions to place the present collectively we filmed it in a 123 of segments that will probably be pieced collectively and the broadcasters have the means to make use of their discretion in how they need that present to look,” mentioned David Eads, Govt Director/CEO of the Pasadena Match of Roses. “As a result of it was essential that every broadcaster have a present authentic to their community. After which we additionally had left time for our broadcast companions to insert their expertise and gave them time to insert segments that they could need to do. The present was produced in a really versatile method, what you see on ABC won’t most likely be precisely what you see on NBC or Univision or KTLA.”

KTLA, which usually airs commercial-free reside protection of the parade, after which repeats it all through the day, will as an alternative air the particular at 8 a.m. with commercials. Then, it would air encores of earlier parades all through the remainder of the day, together with the 2020 parade at 10 a.m., the 1999 parade at midday and the 2014 parade at 2 p.m. (These final two characteristic now-retired hosts Bob Eubanks and Stephanie Edwards.)

Over at NBC, the community has constructed a set for Roker and Kotb that includes a cascade of flowers designed by Lewis Miller, who’s recognized for “Flower Flash” installations all through New York Metropolis. The community may even insert its personal segments that includes messages supporting the Purple Nostril Day charity.

Holmes Communications is producing “The Rose Parade’s New 12 months Celebration” for the Match of Roses, whereas Amy Kule is the government in cost of manufacturing. The particular’s segments had been taped in a 123 of places round the nation, together with at the Rose Bowl, and seems to have a deal with nation music, that includes performances by Sheryl Crow, Mickey Guyton, Tori Kelly, Woman A, Rascal Flatts and The Conflict and Treaty.

“We did movie some segments right here in Pasadena, and reside performances for the present had been shot in Nashville,” Eads mentioned. “You’re going to see musical leisure that’s not sometimes carried to that diploma in the parade. In the parade, we normally have musical leisure in the opening and shutting. Final yr we did do a mid-parade quantity the place we had the Broadway solid of ‘Frozen’ carry out. However clearly with a tv particular, it allowed us to incorporate musical acts that will not be accessible on New 12 months’s Day at 8 a.m. That’s all the time certainly one of our challenges that it’s a very early morning and it comes on the finish of the holidays and a few expertise is simply not accessible.”

There will probably be some flashbacks to floats from previous parades, and the present has additionally labored with the Cal Poly universities in Pomona and San Luis Obispo to present a behind-the-scenes have a look at how a Rose Parade float is constructed.

Moreover, previous parade grand marshals, together with Gary Sinise, Vin Scully, Rita Moreno and Emeril Lagasse, will probably be featured.

The choice to pivot to the particular got here after the Match of Roses parade was formally canceled in July. However at the same time as early as the spring, organizers began determining their contingency plans.

“We began discussing in April and Might, about the chance of getting to cancel the parade,” Eads mentioned. “We had marching bands that have to make flight preparations and lodge preparations and spend cash deposits. Colleges sometimes use the spring to boost cash to journey to Pasadena and now youngsters had been at dwelling and so there have been no alternatives for colleges to boost funds.”

Eads famous that a lot of the flowers and vegetation for the floats come out of South America, and must be ordered not less than six months in advance.

“We realized that as we began shifting into the summer season months we had been going need to decide,” he mentioned.

The org reached out to the USC Keck College of Drugs and different consultants to present them a willpower on whether or not California be in Stage 4 reopening on January 1. It quickly grew to become obvious that even with optimistic forecasts, it wouldn’t work.

“That report that we bought again in late June mentioned the pandemic will nonetheless be energetic at the moment and so they did undertaking that there could be a spike in transmissions as we transfer towards the holidays,” mentioned Eads. “And that’s what actually then led to our resolution in early July to announce that we had been canceling the parade.”

The substitute particular is not like something the Match of Roses has finished earlier than. And Eads mentioned the org determined early on that they didn’t need it to only be a retrospective of previous occasions.

“It’s not simply gonna be a rehash of outdated parades with bands and equestrian items and floats, nevertheless it actually wanted to be present and it wanted to be recent,” he mentioned. “And so what viewers will see on New 12 months’s Day this yr will probably be a centered leisure particular in the spirit of Rose Parade.”

Eads mentioned planning has already began for the 2022 occasion. “Now with the arrival of a vaccine, our hope is that we are going to undoubtedly have the ability to transfer ahead with a reside parade,” he mentioned. “It will nonetheless most likely look just a little bit completely different. However we imagine, in speaking with well being officers at the state degree, the county degree and right here in Pasadena, that we can do a reside parade on January 1, 2022.”