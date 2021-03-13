Rosé Talks About Making Solo Debut, Support From BLACKPINK Members, And More

Rosé is taking her first steps as a solo artist!

In an internet press convention held March 12 for the launch of her solo album “R,” Rosé revealed her ideas on her solo debut.

“R” options two tracks together with “GONE” and her title monitor “On The Floor.” Rosé said, “When recording music, there are generally songs that come like destiny. I recorded ‘GONE’ for the primary time two years in the past, and I can nonetheless keep in mind that second. I advised Teddy, ‘This track is so good,’ and listened to it so much. I wished to share it with everybody rapidly. I actually favored ‘On The Floor’ additionally, so naturally these two songs had been chosen. They each got here to me like destiny with out an excessive amount of thought behind it.”

Each songs have lyrics fully in English, and Rosé participated in writing the lyrics. She defined, “I feel there’s a language that matches every track. I contemplated so much about which language would finest match the title monitor so as to maximize its high quality. I figured that English was most applicable. I frightened and contemplated about it so much as a result of I believed the followers won’t be happy, however I believed it was extra essential to refine the track as a lot as doable and current a track I’m happy with.”

Embarking on her solo journey, Rosé commented, “Till now, 4 of us did what I’m doing alone now, so I’ve that rather more accountability and issues to do. On this side, I felt the [members’] absence so much. Whereas getting ready for my solo promotions, I noticed that I discovered so much whereas doing BLACKPINK actions. I believed once more about how particular it’s to develop and study collectively. I used to be capable of really feel the worth of my members extra.”

She added, “As a result of every member inspired me so much, it made me assume, ‘Support is absolutely essential.’ I felt actually supported. Jennie gave me cute presents and made a bracelet with my canine’s identify. We video referred to as one another too. Jisoo commented, ‘I’m so joyful the track is so good,’ as if it’s her personal. Essentially the most memorable factor she stated was, ‘I want you are able to do all the things you need to do for these promotions.’ Lisa went round telling employees members that the music video was ‘so cool’ after listening to the track and watching the video.”

On filming the music video within the chilly of January, Rosé defined, “I’ve come to love winter whereas residing in Korea. It was chilly, however I made simply as many reminiscences. I feel I used to be capable of make one thing I’m happy with due to working with nice folks. I’m joyful.”

Wrapping up the interview, Rosé stated, “With this album, I hope you possibly can take it as my first step of introducing myself simply as I’m. Whereas engaged on the album, I made lots of realizations and obtained lots of consolation. I hope everybody who listens to my songs can relate to them and really feel comforted. I’ll particularly be joyful if BLINKs like them.”

Watch the music video right here!

Supply (1) (2)