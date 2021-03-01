Roselyn Sanchez Directorial Feature Debut ‘Diario: Mujer y Cafe’ Bows at EFM

Multi-hyphenate Roselyn Sanchez (“Grand Lodge,” “Devious Maids”) is ready to movie her directorial function debut, “Diario: Mujer y Cafe,” in Puerto Rico this summer time, mentioned producer Jolene Rodriguez, president of Damaged English Prods. The Latinx firm’s sister gross sales division, Grandave Intl., will likely be presenting the comedy at EFM, together with Damaged English’s maiden manufacturing, Omar Chaparro’s “seventh & Union,” and Venice 2020 pickup “My Tender Matador” from Chile’s Rodrigo Sepulveda.

Greatest-known for her turns in ABC sequence “Grand Lodge” and “Devious Maids,” the Puerto Rican-born actress-model-singer has directed the award-winning brief “Satos” and stars within the upcoming dramedy, “Gringa.”

Written by Sanchez, the female-centric “Diario: Mujer y Cafe” follows 4 greatest associates, as soon as generally known as the Fab 4 in highschool, as they reunite for an adventure-packed staycation in Puerto Rico.

Equitas would be the manufacturing firm on website in Puerto Rico. Stanley Preschutti of Grandave Capital and Frank Mayor of Cinevision World function govt producers. The movie will likely be tapping Puerto Rico’s tax filming incentives.

The Caribbean island, an unincorporated territory of the U.S., affords producers a 40% transferable tax credit score on all native expenditures and a 20% tax credit score on all funds to non-resident expertise, together with producers, writers, actors and even stunt doubles. Different perks can be found to Puerto Rican resident producers.

“I’ve been a fan of Roselyn’s for a very long time, it’s an honor to work together with her on her directorial debut,” mentioned Rodriguez. “Placing girls in entrance of and behind the digicam is one thing I’ve all the time championed — the purpose is to open the door to larger alternatives for Roselyn and different feminine filmmakers,” she added.

Damaged English types a part of leisure finance firm Grandave Capital (GC), launched by movie financier Preschutti final 12 months, which has boarded initiatives as a third-party fairness investor in addition to invested generously in its fledgling Latinx manufacturing arm.

GC is allotting some $20 million in as much as 4 Damaged English initiatives a 12 months with budgets ranging between $1.5 million to $8 million.

Sanchez is represented by Alchemy Leisure, APA, Latinvasion and Hirsch Wallenstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.