Roshni Land Scam Latest News: CBI files case against former J&K minister Congress leader

Former Jammu & Kashmir Minister & Congress leader Taj Mohiuddin has been booked by CBI in connection Roshni land scam: The Central Bureau of Investigation has made a major arrest on Thursday in the 25 thousand crore Roshni Bhumi scam (#Roshnilandscam) in Jammu and Kashmir. The CBI has registered a case against former minister and Congress leader Taj Mohiuddin (Taj Mohiuddin) on Thursday. Also Read – Interview: Chidambaram said – BJP will bring back the era of autocracy and control in the country, the country will go back

Former Jammu & Kashmir Minister & Congress leader Taj Mohiuddin has been booked by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with alleged multi-crore Roshni land scam. Also Read – Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists attack security forces, two soldiers martyred – ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020 Also Read – Sidhu meets Captain Amarinder Singh at lunch, may soon return to Punjab cabinet

Explain that after the order of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, the administration of the Union Territory made public two lists of those acquiring land under the disputed Roshni Bhoomi scheme. The administration on Tuesday and Wednesday released two lists of people who allegedly encroached on land given to others.

Let us know that the second list of 269 people who have acquired land under the Roshni Act includes the names of two prominent hoteliers including National Conference President Farooq Abdullah’s sister, an influential mahant and a Congress leader. This law has now been repealed. The Jammu administration has also released a second list of seven people who allegedly encroached on the state’s land and included a PDP leader, a retired Inspector General of Police and a senior superintendent of police.

The administration had released the first list of 35 beneficiaries, including former finance minister Haseeb Drabu, some of his relatives and top hoteliers and a former bureaucrat.

According to the new list uploaded on the website of the divisional commissioner of Kashmir, the beneficiaries also include a former bureaucrat and his wife who legalized their residential sites under the scheme, while dozens of other businessmen owned their commercial buildings. Received the right

This is the second list of beneficiaries issued by the divisional administration according to the directive of 9 October by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. The High Court had termed the Roshni Act illegal, unconstitutional and impractical and ordered a CBI inquiry on the allocation of land under this law.

Congress leader K.C. K. Apart from Amla and Mushtaq Ahmed Chaya, former bureaucrat Mohammad Shafi Pandit and his wife are included. Amla and Chaya are also hoteliers. The beneficiaries also include the name of Farooq Abdullah’s sister Suriya Abdullah, who got the ownership of the plot of more than three kanals under residential use.

According to the list, the authorities approved the land but Suriya has not yet paid a fee of one crore rupees. No notice has been issued to him since the land was cleared in his name.

In Jammu, the divisional commissioner separately released another list of 138 beneficiaries which falls in Jammu South Tehsil. Most of them are from the majority community, who own 107 acres of land which was given to them under the Illumination Act. Though it consists mostly of farmers, but some influential people are also involved, including Mahant Manjit Singh, trustee of Digiana Ashram, who owns seven Kanal land.

The list includes PDP leader Talib Chaudhary (two kanals), three kanals of land in Bahu Sunjwan tehsil near PDP office, retired IGP Nisar Ali (three kanals), retired SSP Mirza Rashid (three kanals) and prominent businessman Haji Sultan Ali, who has 30 Kanal is a large tract of land, including this.

The Jammu divisional administration had on Tuesday released a separate list of 541 people, most of whom belong to the majority community. These people had acquired land under the Illumination Act in various tehsils. Apart from this, two lists were issued of 9 people, who had encroached on the land of the state government, apart from the Roshni Law. These include Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah. Two more lists of 1237 people were released, which have encroached in two tehsils.

The Principal Secretary and Revenue Department have been asked to work on a plan to take back a large part of the state’s land under this law. The Union Territory Administration on 1 November had canceled all land transfers under the Roshni Act, under which 2.5 lakh acres of land was to be transferred to the existing holders. The original name of this law is the Jammu and Kashmir State Land (Ownership to Holders) Act 2001.