Rosie O’Donnell Talks About Relaunching Her Talk Show Full Time After Coronavirus Benefit (EXCLUSIVE)

We haven’t seen the final of Rosie O’Donnell — as a chat present host, that’s.

The humorous woman tells Selection that the one-night-only return of “The Rosie O’Donnell Show” on Sunday might have simply been the start of her discuss present comeback.

The stand-alone present, broadcast on Broadway.com and the web site’s YouTube channel, raised $600,000 for The Actors Fund. Produced by “Madam Secretary” star Erich Bergen, the occasion featured dozes of visitors together with Patti LuPone, Ben Platt, Kristin Chenoweth, Billy Porter, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chita Rivera, Darren Criss and plenty of extra.

Selection caught up with O’Donnell on Monday afternoon to speak about her return, why she wasn’t bothered by the present’s audio issues and the potential of extra fundraising reveals with visitors like Barbra Streisand.

Congrats on an excellent present. You raised greater than $600,000.

It was so enjoyable. We raised a lot cash. I’m so glad all of it labored out. It’s nonetheless operating on YouTube and so you possibly can watch the entire thing nonetheless. Individuals are watching it now and nonetheless donating. Folks stepped up who weren’t simply moved by the performances, however the feeling of the entire occasion. Even the little issues that didn’t work type of labored, just like the audio dropping out. Poor Adrienne Warren within the bathtub for 10 hours. Somebody wrote a overview and stated that the audio dropping was a operating bit that we did. And I used to be like, “No, it wasn’t. It truly was the audio not working.”

Did it have you ever feeling nostalgic for the outdated present? Any likelihood you’ll relaunch it full-time?

I don’t know. We’ll see what occurs. I do assume in instances like this individuals crave nostalgia they usually crave to really feel good. You place each of these collectively and someone like me who wears her coronary heart on her sleeve, it’s mixture. So I don’t know what is going to occur. Possibly we’ll maintain doing them on the web or who is aware of what TV goes to seem like once we get by all of this. You see all of the late evening individuals attempting to provide you with content material now. The truth is, the individuals from “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” referred to as and stated, “How did you try this?” [Laughs] How the hell does CBS not know methods to do it? It’s an app you may put in your laptop and anybody might broadcast from their home. It wasn’t like an enormous plot I used to be telling them. It’s an app, only a primary app.

On the finish of the present, Barry Manilow stated he hopes you’ll do extra. You stated you may for various causes.

Some individuals have been saying, “Oh you actors, simply caring for your individual.” I used to be like, “It’s not simply actors, individuals. It’s this complete group and business.” I actually tried to push that in the entire three-and-a-half hour marathon. It’s not actors simply caring for actors. It’s actors caring for their group. And it’s a group I’m a part of and have been so for therefore a few years in order that was my first intuition: let’s do it for The Actors Fund. However my coronary heart breaks like everybody for all of the struggling, the nurses on the entrance line, individuals who want babysitters and the grocery retailer staff, the armed forces. I’m keen to play with what trigger it may very well be [next time] and the way we will finest get the cash to individuals.

Let’s begin planning the following present. Inform me your dream visitors. Tom Cruise?

[Laughs] Everyone seems to be so keen as a result of to start with, everyone seems to be free. Everyone seems to be at dwelling. No person is capturing, no person is away. Each one who Erich requested stated sure immediately. That’s how we ended up with this enormous checklist. I feel that anybody can be keen to step up and assist throughout this time of crises in any approach. However the performances are what made this all worthwhile. We want individuals who would carry out and never simply be interviewed.

Do assume you should have Barbra Streisand singing from her basement?

Wouldn’t that be improbable! Barbra in her pajamas on, with a turban on, singing, “Papa, are you able to hear me?” She did ship me a stupendous word final evening and stated she made a big donation and stated that she was very proud of the she success of the night. If we requested her, I’m certain she would do it.

You sound so blissful. You have been actually in your ingredient, aren’t you?

I understand how to try this job. I remembered how lengthy I did it and I bear in mind leaving as a result of my baby was going into the primary grade. Nicely, he’s now 24 years outdated and within the Marines. My complete world is completely different now however my intuition for doing that’s nonetheless contemporary as ever. I used to be blissful it was nonetheless there. I assumed it could be as a result of that’s not essentially about interviewing individuals as a lot because it’s nearly being open-hearted and taking what comes out at you and coping with no matter it’s.

I used to be shocked you didn’t get political. Trump was solely talked about a few instances, however you didn’t go after him.

I didn’t assume it was the place. I used to be attempting to uplift individuals in a time of terror and a time of uncertainty…I feel anybody who is aware of me is aware of what my politics are. It’s not an enormous shock. If I used to be on the Invoice Maher present or the Samantha Bee present, I might after all speak about it. We did have the Broadway League name and say, “You realize, strive to not get into Trump.” I used to be like, “Pay attention, you aren’t ABC, this isn’t Disney. This the web and it is a charity so mommy goes to try this finest that she will be able to however you’re going to must take care of it.” In the long run, they have been fairly blissful.

Do you know Gavin Creel was going to speak about having coronavirus?

No. I used to be fairly shocked. We’re all going to know somebody who has it, beginning with Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson and now Debi Mazar and Andy Cohen. People who find themselves our mates and in our life, people who find themselves our aunts and uncles, moms, fathers…Because the checks grow to be extra broadly obtainable we’re going to know individuals with it however 90one thing p.c of individuals get well from this in order that’s one thing to maintain in your thoughts.