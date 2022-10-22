“Roslyn” continues its advance as a category 3 hurricane 270 km from Manzanillo: follow minute by minute

While it could generate winds with gusts of 120 to 150 km/h and waves of 4 to 6 meters high on the coast of Jalisco and gusts of 90 to 70 km/h with waves of 2 to 4 meters in Nayarit, Colima and Michoacán.

Its cloud bands will generate torrential rains in Jalisco and Nayarit; intense in Colima and Michoacán, and punctual strong in the south of Sinaloa.

It presents maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h, gusts of 240 km/h and displacement towards the northwest at 11 km/h.

Hurricane Roslyn continues to intensify and is now a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale with a center 270 km southwest of Manzanillo, Colima and 345 km south of Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco.

During the next few hours, heavy punctual rains and electric shocks are forecast in the following regions:

While in Guerrero there will be gusts of 50 to 60 km/h with waves of 1.5 to 3.5 meters on its shores.

Its cloud bands will produce intense punctual rains in the states of Colima, Michoacán and Guerrero, and very strong in Jalisco. It will also have winds of 70 to 90 km/h with waves of 3 to 5 m in height on the coasts of Jalisco, Michoacán and Colima.

It has sustained winds of 175 km/h, gusts of 215 km/h and is moving northeast at 11 km/h.

Conagua reported that the Roslyn is now category 2 hurricane with a center 280 km southwest of Manzanillo, Colima, and 320 km south of Playa Pérula.

He also announced that there is a probability of rain in the morning and the rest of the day on the south coast and vigilance will be maintained.

Victor Hugo Roldan general director of Civil Protection of Jalisco announced that the strategy is proposed for Saturday, October 22, with respect to Roslyn which has just been intensified to Category 1 hurricane. He shared that he will continue with the preventive phase in order to add the number of evacuees that will be in temporary shelters.

The National Water Commission (Conagua) reported this Friday night that tropical storm Roslyn has already evolved into a category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

It is located 290 kilometers south-southwest of Manzanillo, in Colima, and 320 km south of Playa Pérula, in Jalisco.

It has maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometers per hour, gusts of 165 km/h and displacement to the west-northwest at 11 km/h.

Its extensive cloud bands will maintain intense rains (from 75 to 150 millimeters [mm]) in the regions of Colima, Guerrero and Michoacán, and very strong (from 50 to 75 mm) in places in Jalisco, as well as a wave height of 3 to 5 meters on the coasts of Colima, Jalisco and Michoacán.