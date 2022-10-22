“Roslyn” continues its advance as a category 3 hurricane 270 km from Manzanillo: follow minute by minute

Hurricane Roslyn continues to intensify and is now a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale with a center 270 km southwest of Manzanillo, Colima and 345 km south of Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco.
It presents maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h, gusts of 240 km/h and displacement towards the northwest at 11 km/h.
Its cloud bands will generate torrential rains in Jalisco and Nayarit; intense in Colima and Michoacán, and punctual strong in the south of Sinaloa.
While it could generate winds with gusts of 120 to 150 km/h and waves of 4 to 6 meters high on the coast of Jalisco and gusts of 90 to 70 km/h with waves of 2 to 4 meters in Nayarit, Colima and Michoacán.
During the next few hours, heavy punctual rains and electric shocks are forecast in the following regions:
– Colima: Armería, Colima, Comala, Coquimatlán, Cuauhtémoc, Ixtlahuacán, Manzanillo, Minatitlán, Tecomán and Villa de Álvarez.
– Nayarit: Costa Sur, Costa Norte and Centro regions.
– Michoacan: Coast, Infiernillo, Patzcuaro-Zirahuén, Purépecha, Tepalcatepec and Tierra Caliente.
– Jalisco: Ciénega, Valles, Costa-Sierra Occidental, Sierra de Amula, Costa Sur, Sur, Norte and Sureste.
Conagua reported that the Roslyn is now category 2 hurricanewith a center 280 km southwest of Manzanillo, Colima, and 320 km south of Playa Pérula.
It has sustained winds of 175 km/h, gusts of 215 km/h and is moving northeast at 11 km/h.
Its cloud bands will produce intense punctual rains in the states of Colima, Michoacán and Guerrero, and very strong in Jalisco. It will also have winds of 70 to 90 km/h with waves of 3 to 5 m in height on the coasts of Jalisco, Michoacán and Colima.
While in Guerrero there will be gusts of 50 to 60 km/h with waves of 1.5 to 3.5 meters on its shores.
Victor Hugo Roldangeneral director of Civil Protection of Jaliscoannounced that the strategy is proposed for Saturday, October 22, with respect to Roslynwhich has just been intensified to Category 1 hurricane. He shared that he will continue with the preventive phase in order to add the number of evacuees that will be in temporary shelters.
He also announced that there is a probability of rain in the morning and the rest of the day on the south coast and vigilance will be maintained.
The National Water Commission (Conagua) reported this Friday night that tropical storm Roslyn has already evolved into a category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale.
It is located 290 kilometers south-southwest of Manzanillo, in Colima, and 320 km south of Playa Pérula, in Jalisco.
It has maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometers per hour, gusts of 165 km/h and displacement to the west-northwest at 11 km/h.
Its extensive cloud bands will maintain intense rains (from 75 to 150 millimeters [mm]) in the regions of Colima, Guerrero and Michoacán, and very strong (from 50 to 75 mm) in places in Jalisco, as well as a wave height of 3 to 5 meters on the coasts of Colima, Jalisco and Michoacán.
The rains generated by this system could cause landslides, increased levels of rivers and streams, overflows and floods in low-lying areas of the aforementioned states, for which the population and maritime navigation are urged to heed the warnings of the National Meteorological System (SMN). ) and follow the instructions of the state, municipal and Civil Protection authorities.
The National Civil Protection Coordination reported that, together with the Secretary of the Navy (Semar), and the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection of the State of Nayarit, they toured the Guadalupe Victoria neighborhood and the El Limón community in San Blas, to identify areas of risk and establish actions that mitigate the risk of flooding due to the effects of storm “Roslyn”.
The center of Tropical Storm Roslyn was located 300 kilometers south-southwest of Manzanillo, in Colima, and 350 km south of Playa Pérula, Jalisco.
It has maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h, gusts of 140 km/h and displacement towards the west-northwest at 11 km/h.
During the next few hours, the cloud bands will maintain the forecast of intense rains (from 75 to 150 millimeters [mm]) in localities of Colima, Guerrero and Michoacán, and very strong (from 50 to 75 mm) in regions of Jalisco. Also, a wave of 3 to 5 meters high on the coasts of Colima, Jalisco and Michoacán.
As a preventive measure due to the passage of tropical storm Roslyn, the Secretary of Education of the state of Jalisco determined that from this Saturday, October 22, and until Tuesday, the 25, school activities will be suspended at the Higher Secondary and Higher Education campuses. of the coastal region.
Due to the approach of tormenta tropical Roslynthe Secretary of the Navy (Semar) reported on port closure on the Mexican Pacific coast:
To larger vessels in:
– Lazaro CardenasMichoacan
–christmas barJalisco
In addition, at 6:00 p.m. this Friday, the Ports in San Blas and Chacalain Nayarit, will be closed to the navigation of smaller vessels.
The National Civil Protection Coordination (CNPC) asked the population of these states to stay informed and implement precautions for navigation, port, tourism, sports, fishing, riverside and beach activities.
#At the moment This is what the beaches of the South and North Coast of Jalisco look like, our officers are on prevention tours, talking with the inhabitants of the coastal areas, giving recommendations before the passage of #Roslyn pic.twitter.com/NZiQBZKNud
The National Water Commission (With water) warned this Friday afternoon that the tormenta tropical “Roslyn” could impact Mexican territory as category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, between the night of the next Saturday and the dawn of Sunday October 23.
At a press conference, Alejandra Mendez Gironcoordinator of the National Meteorological Service (SMN), pointed out that the storm will intensify during the next few hours to a hurricane, with a high potential to reach category 2 during the course of Saturday, and it is expected that landfall between the municipalities of San Blas and Tecualain the state of Nayarit, and Cape Corrientesin Jalisco.
“It will continue to move to the west-northwest and it is expected that during the course of the afternoon and evening today it will intensify into a category 1 hurricane with winds of 119 to 153 kilometers per hour”
Roslyn was located at 305 kilometers south of Manzanillo, Colima. It has maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour, gusts of 120 km/h and moving west-northwest at 11 km/h.
Méndez Girón emphasized that the cyclone will cause high waves and intense to torrential rains in a period of 24 to 36 hours in Jalisco and Nayarit.