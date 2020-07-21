Ross Adams wants Scott and Mercedes two-hander when Hollyoaks returns

It’s off air for now however when Hollyoaks returns from its transmission break viewers will likely be making an attempt to identify proof of social distancing on display, as new episodes airing from September are being filmed inside strict new authorities security tips.

One of many many post-pandemic requirements for soaps to sort out are having much less actors in longer scenes to restrict the quantity of individuals on set, which can imply extra two-hander episodes – and Ross Adams reckons that is the right alternative for his alter ego Scott Drinkwell and BFF Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) to have an entire half hour to themselves!

“I like their friendship,” the star solely tells RadioTimes.com. “I actually get pleasure from these cleaning soap partnerships of two complete opposites, and Scott sparks off scary alpha feminine characters like Mercedes and his boss on the Salon de The, Marnie Nightingale – he’s fearful of them however has a detailed bond.

“I’ve at all times thought if Scott and Mercy had been in school collectively he’d be making an attempt to make himself her finest good friend, simply to cease her flushing his head down the bathroom!

“Mercedes is so candy to Scott. She generally is a chilly fish typically, however you get glimpses of her softer facet with him.

“One of many funniest moments between them I keep in mind doing was when they had been having a sleepover, we joined the scene mid-conversation and Mercedes was moaning: ‘For God’s sake, please don’t make me act out that scene from that Britney Spears Crossroads film once more…’

“It’s at all times referenced they rise up to all kinds collectively however we by no means see it, we all know it’s occurred nevertheless it simply will get referenced on display. That’s good too in a manner, as we are able to think about the enjoyable they’re having. However it will be good to indicate extra of it.”

Absolutely a two-hander the place followers lastly get to spend some high quality time with the bubbly barista and the brunette landlady is a no brainer within the new manufacturing guidelines now in observe on set?

“A two-hander sleepover episode can be sensible, wouldn’t it?” laughs Adams. “We’d like much less individuals in scenes now so that might completely work. It’s an excellent concept. Everybody’s a winner!”

