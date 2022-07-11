Rossell apologizes to Checo Pérez for the incident at the Austrian GP

The man from Guadalajara had a brush with Rossell (Photos: REUTERS/Molly Darlington//Leonhard Foeger)

the weekend in Austria was not favorable for Sergio Czech Pérez since the race did not finish Big prize from formula 1 because he had a brush with George RossellMercedes driver, in the first lap and that caused the Guadalajaran not to recover, so in the end he left the competition.

The Mexican was expected to achieve a reassembled like the ones he has already accustomed his fans to, but his car could not find the right pace of acceleration and at vuelta 26 stopped at pits for no longer go out to compete for the podium of the Austrian GP and left the race at the Red Bull Ring circuit.

Czech showed his frustration for the result that he obtained from the radio of his vehicle He assured that he gave Russell room to maneuver and regretted not having finished the race. Faced with this situation that he experienced, Rossell offered a few words to different media and apologized to the man from Guadalajara.

Checo could not recover from his incident with Russell, so he left the competition (Photo: Twitter/@F1)

When the competition ended, the Mercedes driver saw the repetition of the moment and stated that “there was nowhere to go”explained that he was cornered by having Carlos Sainz Already Czech in the back though he did try to brake in timecould not avoid the crash that took the Red Bull rider off the track.

He acknowledged that he had already performed a similar maneuver before with Valtteri Bottasso he tried to imitate her to do not harm a Czech Pérezbut the result did not go as planned, so Russell apologized to the man from Jalisco for the bad time he put him through.

“I saw the video and I think it is difficult, that is, at the beginning there are single-seaters everywhere and Czech he made a bold move by walking out like that. He had done it with Valtteri – who stayed on the curb to avoid crashing – which is exactly what I tried to do; but with Carlos in front, there wasn’t much to stop and turn the car, nowhere to go. I apologized, obviously, at the end of the race”, he pointed.

George Russell had a brush with Checo, which caused him to leave the competition (Video: Twitter/@FOXSportsMX)

And it is that the British pilot insisted that his car was cornered and although he did everything in his power not to hit Sergio Pérez’s vehicle, he did not avoid the incident; In addition, he confessed the sensation that he experienced in that curve that determined the course of the race for the Mexican.

“There wasn’t much to do, I braked hard and turned as best I could. There was probably more room for him, like I said, I did everything I could. Once I got to a certain point I knew it was inevitable as I was nervous.”

It should be noted that the Formula 1 stewards penalized the Mercedes driver for the action he carried out with Czech. Given this sanction that cost him an arrest of five seconds in pitsHe expressed his disagreement.

George Russell assured that he was wrong in turn four that left Checo out (Photo: REUTERS/Florion Goga)

Although I accept that he did make a mistake by reacting in such a way and hitting the man from Jalisco, he argued that he had no other choice because of the position he was in.

“Czech was out of the loop and I need to make room for him, but left me in a position where i was on edge and someone else rounds the corner with more grip, leaving me with nowhere to go. In what is written in the rule, I was wrong and he was fine, but I braked; I was at the limit of my car and I couldn’t have done anything else, ”she concluded.

KEEP READING:

Video: Checo Pérez’s accident that left him out of the Austrian GP

Despite the fifth wave of COVID, they caught a vendor recycling used glasses at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium in Puebla

They evicted 24 people from the Azteca Stadium during the Cruz Azul-Pachuca match