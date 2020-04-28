Roswell, New Mexico Star Was ‘Disoriented’ After Playing Dead In Season 2

That was one of many weirdest days of labor. Our superb results workforce constructed an enormous tank, 10 or 15 ft tall, which they crammed with water and put in entrance of a inexperienced display screen. You submerge your self within the tank, you then do all these little poses from totally different angles, after which they VFX you into the pod itself. I did that for a complete day. I used to be in that tank for, like, six or seven hours straight. We had a break within the center for a desk learn at lunch, and I’d been underneath the water for therefore lengthy, I used to be nonetheless disoriented on the desk learn. However I used to be excited, as a result of I didn’t get to do any of that in Season 1.