Rotterdam concert hall to admit coronavirus patients instead of Eurovision fans

March 31, 2020
The Ahoy reside efficiency hall in Rotterdam will need to have hosted the glitter and glamour of the Eurovision tune contest in May, nevertheless instead is now being grew to become an emergency sanatorium to help the Netherlands wrestle its coronavirus outbreak.

