Rotterdam Fest Contender ‘Destello Bravio’ Taken by Patra Spanou Film

Boutique German gross sales agent Patra Spanou Film has pounced on “Destello Bravío,” buying worldwide gross sales rights to the characteristic debut of Spain’s Ainhoa Rodríguez’s movie, which screened this week in major competitors on the Rotterdam Film Pageant.

“Destello Bravío” is produced by Rodríguez’s Tentación Cabiria, primarily based out of Extremadura in southwest Spain, in co-production with Eddie Saeta, the Barcelona-based firm of Luis Miñarro, one in every of Spain’s most internationally famend arthouse producer-directors whose credit embody 2011 Rotterdam Tiger Award winner “Finisterrae,” directed by Sergio Caballero, and the Miñarro-directed “Stella Cadente,” which world premiered at Rotterdam in 2014.

“Destello Bravío” depicts a gaggle of primarily feminine characters in a small nation city in southwest Spain. The characteristic captures the feelings of those girls, because the city is drained of its inhabitants, and their intense want for liberating experiences.

“I used to be impressed by the talents of the director; in each single body of her movie you’ll be able to see that she is aware of precisely what she desires in each kind and content material,” Spanou instructed Selection, including that “the illustration of this type of neighborhood may be utilized to each rural space of the world. This, together with the director’s particular strategy to gender points, makes the movie fascinating for audiences all over the world.”

That includes a non-professional forged and making use of typically fixed-camera set ups and a calculated mise-en-scène, the composed characteristic is laced with touches of suspense, rural surrealism, social realism and Almodovar-style humor.

“This can be a very impartial movie which is near our hearts and a very long time within the works, so we thought that its worldwide gross sales must be carried out by an impartial agent who will deal with the movie as her most necessary title, creating an in depth and trusting relationship with me and setting cheap situations,” Rodríguez instructed Selection.

Spanou has managed gross sales of fiction and documentary titles for greater than 15 years. Her catalog consists of movies akin to Cristiane Oliviera’s “The First Demise of Joana,” Eugen Jebeleanu’s “Poppy Discipline,” and from Spain, Xacio Baño’s “Trot” and Elena Martín’s “Júlia Ist.”

Introduced to Selection, Rodriguez’s subsequent undertaking will likely be a sort of “a Western set in ‘80s Spain depicting the universe of kid fantasy that surrounded me as a woman,” the director stated.