Rotterdam Tiger Competition Title ‘Feast’ Picked Up By Square Eyes

Vienna-based gross sales outlet Square Eyes has acquired Tim Leyendekker’s first function “Feast” forward of its world premiere within the Tiger Competition of the Rotterdam Movie Pageant. Selection has been given unique entry to the trailer.

Primarily based on the Groningen HIV case, wherein three males drugged different males and contaminated them with their very own HIV-infected blood, “Feast” is described by Square Eyes as “a daring and provocative movie that skilfully displays the questions of life, loss of life and morality which have emerged from probably the most disquieting tales in up to date Dutch life.”

Unfolding over seven particular person vignettes, every directed by Leyendekker however shot in collaboration seven totally different cinematographers, the movie blends reportage and surrealism, disbelief and empathy to unpack the repercussions and reverberations of a singularly surprising collection of occasions.

Leyendekker instructed Selection: “With ‘Feast,’ I hope I can get folks to actively take into consideration the various totally different sides to a information story. By dividing the movie into totally different stand-alone sections, the viewer has extra freedom to interpret no matter is on display, to actually interact with the story, the case, the pictures.”

Earlier than engaged on his debut function, Leyendekker, a visible artist, filmmaker and photographer, directed six quick movies. 4 of those, specifically “Nonetheless” (2006), “Opening Night time” (2009), “The Healers” (2010) and “Blinder” (2015), had been screened at Rotterdam.

Wouter Jansen from Square Eyes commented: “’Feast’ is a nuanced take a look at a controversial case that manages by way of totally different chapters, every with their very own singular idea, to type an effortlessly coherent entire. The movie impactfully offers with themes equivalent to energy and sexuality, and the notion of it in society.”

Square Eyes’ current acquisitions embody Karolis Kaupinis’ “Nova Lituania,” Lasse Linder’s “All Cats Are Gray within the Darkish,” Alina Gorlova’s “This Rain Will By no means Cease,” and Alex Piperno’s “Window Boy Would additionally Wish to Have a Submarine.”

“Feast” was produced by Marc Thelosen and Koert Davidse for Seriousfilm and Leyendekker for Absent With out Go away. The mission was additionally backed by the Netherlands Movie Fund, the Dutch Cultural Media Fund, the Metropolis of Rotterdam, Kunstraad Groningen and CBK Rotterdam.

The solid contains Kuno Bakker, Oscar van den Boogaard, Sanne den Hartogh, Hans J., Koen Van Kaam, Trudi Klever, Bert Luppes, Katerina Sereti, Eelco Smits, Maureen Teeuwen and Vincent van der Valk.