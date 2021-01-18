Rotterdam’s CineMart Picks Carla Simón’s ‘Romería’

Catalan auteur Carla Simón, a 2017 Berlinale Era Kplus winner with “Summer time 1993,” is getting ready her third characteristic, “Romería,” which has been chosen amongst 17 new characteristic initiatives to be provided at Rotterdam Movie Competition’s CineMart co-production market, to be held Feb. 1-5.

“Romería” (the Spanish identify for a preferred pilgrimage) can be produced by María Zamora at Avalon, the producer of Simón’s “Summer time 1993” and “Alcarràs.” Primarily based in Madrid and based by Stefan Schmitz, production-distribution outfit Avalon consists of Zamora and Enrique Costa as companions.

Having beforehand participated on the TorinoFilmLab Subsequent program, “Romería” follows Frida, a teen whose dad and mom died when she was solely a toddler. Adopted by her maternal uncle, the lady loses contact together with her father’s facet of the household. Wanting to grasp the explanations behind the absence of half her household, and extra particularly as a way to find out about her personal previous, Frida decides to journey to Vigo as a way to meet her paternal household.

“ ‘Romería’ will shut Simon’s trilogy about her three household branches, relating themes resembling loss, belonging and reminiscence, all informed with the humanity that Carla brings to the display,” Zamora informed Selection. She can also be at present producing Álvaro Gago’s “Matria,” the characteristic follow-up to his eponymous 2018 Sundance Grand Jury Prize profitable brief, in co-production with Barcelona’s Ringo Media.

When Frida meets her uncle Xacobo, her aunts, grandparents and different members of her “new” household, she is annoyed when they’re unwilling to reply questions concerning the previous, nonetheless holding resentments associated to drug use and sexually transmitted illnesses. A breakthrough lastly comes when Frida discovers letters written by her mom when she was nonetheless residing in Vigo.

“I conceived ‘Romería’ as an exploration, a visit by way of my very own reminiscence but in addition by way of the cinematographic approach of expressing it,” Simón stated, including: “The visible problem of this movie resides within the inventiveness [needed] to invoke inaccessible photos, in recreating analysis of individuals, locations and moments that don’t exist anymore.”

Simón defined that she’s going to follow the life like tone of “Summer time 1993,” however with a extra ingenious strategy at occasions. “I think about a extra aesthetic digital camera, extra poetic. Departing from my neorealism, I need to discover surrealism.”

“Romería” may even be a portrait of the Galician metropolis of Vigo, the place Simón’s personal dad and mom lived, and the town’s harbor, outdated city, taverns, Toralla islet, the ferry crossing the Ría, the Cíes islands, the Atlantic Ocean and the realm’s distinctive local weather.

Simón and Avalon began growing ’Romería’ after they needed to postpone capturing on Simón’s second characteristic “Alcarràs” because of the COVID-19 disaster. “Alcarràs” is now scheduled to shoot in early June.

Together with her debut characteristic, Simón helped convey down the flag on a Catalan new wave of girls filmmakers that had damaged out to appreciable field workplace and competition play. Different names on this new technology embrace Pilar Palomero (“Las niñas”), Neus Ballús (“Employees Solely”), Meritxell Colell (“Dealing with the Wind”), Belén Funes (“A Thief’s Daughter”) and Clara Roquet (“Libertad”).