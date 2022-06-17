Rotwood is the new thing from the creators of Don’t Starve and its first trailer is an action-packed cutie

Klei Entertainment bets on a dungeon exploration hack and slash to enjoy with friends.

Clay Entertainment is one of those teams that has best known how to blend in with indie development, leaving us over the years with such acclaimed proposals as Mark of the Ninja, Don’t Starve, Invisible Inc. and more recently. Despite their possible flaws, all of them knew how to carve out a niche for themselves among the public, something that seems to also be achieved by the studio’s next proposal: Rotwood.

It was one of the more than 40 announcements and trailers that the PC Gaming Show 2022 left us, and it is presented in its first trailer as a hack and slash action dungeon crawler game to enjoy cooperatively for four in a colorful fantasy world very animal that, at first, has left us captivated in its first images. It remains to be seen how it turns out once we are at the keyboard and mouse.

In More Detail Rostwood urges players to join forces with up to three friends to travel and fight through a densely populated and labyrinthine forest. Countless challenges await there, and ever increasing rewards For the more adventurous, it will allow you to forge new weapons and armor as well as to strengthen a shelter. There is no more information, but Klei Entertainment is already eager to delve into other features and peculiarities of the title in the near future.

The PC Gaming Show 2022 has left us with many indie or alternative announcements that are worth not keeping track of. For example, yesterday we talked about Nivalis, a life simulator in a cyberpunk city. He also left us the presentation of SpellForce: Conquest of Eo and a new System Shock video among its main trailers.

More about: Rotwood, Klei Entertinment and PC Gaming Show 2022.