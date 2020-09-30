Round Hill Music Signs Matchbox Twenty’s Rob Thomas to Publishing Deal

Rob Thomas has signed a worldwide publishing take care of Round Hill Music, becoming a member of a roster than consists of Trombone Shorty, Toro Y Moi and Bones UK, amongst others.

A gifted songwriter, Thomas’ credit embrace two decades-worth of hits by Matchbox Twenty (together with the No. 1s “Push,” “3AM,” “Bent,” “If You’re Gone” and “Unwell”), his personal solo work and such classics as 1999’s Grammy Award-winning “Clean” by Santana, on which he was a featured artist and co-writer. On Matchbox’s “Illness,” Thomas collaborated with Mick Jagger. Thomas has been honored by the Songwriters Corridor of Fame, receiving the Hal David Starlight Award, amongst different accolades.

Stated Josh Gruss Founder and CEO of Round Hill Music: “Rob Thomas is a celebrity. A celebrity songwriter, artist and human being. The entire staff is proud he selected Round Hill as his publishing residence and personally, I’m proud to name him my buddy”

“I’m so excited to be part of the Round Hill household,” added Thomas. “From the primary time I met everybody there I might really feel a ardour for music and songwriting that’s infectious. I’m actually trying ahead to seeing what we are able to accomplish collectively.”

Matchbox Twenty was due to tour this 12 months, however due to the coronavirus pandemic, has pushed the 54-date area and amphitheater trek to 2021. The North American outing options The Wallflowers as supporting act.

Thomas can also be famous philanthropist, having launched the Sidewalk Angels Basis, a New York-based nonprofit offering desperately wanted funds and help to no-kill animal shelters and rescues, along with his spouse, Marisol, in 2003.