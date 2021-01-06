Rourkela Steel Plant Gas Leakage: Gas leak at Rourkela Steel Plant, 4 employees dead

Rourkela Steel Plant Gas Leakage: At least four contract laborers working in the city were killed and some others fell ill after a poisonous gas leak from a coal chemical department on Wednesday. Confirming the deaths, Himanshu Sekhar Bal, president of Rourkela Steel Plant Employees, demanded adequate compensation to the families of the deceased. Also Read – Lockdown Extends: Extended lockdown period in Odisha, everything will remain closed on Saturday-Sunday

Four contract workers were hired by private company Star Constructions. Sources said that the incident occurred in the morning when a total of 10 employees were on duty in the unit. All four have been kept under intensive medical supervision of Ispat General Hospital (IGH).

The deceased were identified as Ganesh Chandra Paila (55), Ravindra Sahu (59), Abhimanyu Sah (33) and Bramhananda Panda (51). Meanwhile, a high-level committee has been formed to investigate the causes of the accident. Official sources said that the plant is functioning normally.