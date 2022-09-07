Rouzed, the Argentine 4Chan, has closed after the alleged attack on Cristina Fernández: the detainee was a user of the forum

Last Thursday, the former president of Argentina and now vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner was the victim of an alleged attack. Fernando Sabag André Montiel allegedly attempted to assassinate the leader with a weapon that did not fire and Montiel was arrested. And part of this network could have been developed online. For now, the Rouzed forum has been voluntarily closed by the administrators themselves.

When images of Montiel circulated, users of this Argentine online forum claimed to recognize it as an online chat partner, although they did try to disassociate themselves from what had happened.

Controversy, again, by the anonymous forums





After this, the forum Rouzed, which is an Argentine digital community in which anonymous people chatny, where they say from Rest of World, banal conversations about hair care are mixed with racist comments and sexual harassment, was disconnected. And the controversy, according to experts, is that these forums without moderators can be a breeding ground for actions like this.

Rouzed is similar to the global 4Chan that made headlines a few days ago because many users are using artificial intelligence to show famous women naked or in pornographic contexts or even the Spanish Forocoches, where there are many types of conversations.

A few days ago, Forocoches users managed to knock down the YouTube channel of a very controversial content creator, but it is also a well-known site because private information about the young woman was leaked on it raped by five men known as “La Manada”.

Niv Sardi, an activist and open source developer who has studied social media and political violence, told RestOfWorld that “the structure anonymous, public and without moderation of Rouzed created a “breeding ground for radicalization“And it is that people with extremist ideas can share ideas with other people in these spaces. While social networks, such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube or Twitter have some pressure to regulate hate messages that can be shared (although in cases as Meta it is known that they do not care at all), in these forums there is no such scrutiny.

Those responsible for the web they disconnected the forum shortly after the alleged attack against the vice president, and they did so voluntarily after seeing that the news caused a stir within their forums.

Before Rouzed’s moderators shut down the forum, users quickly began recirculating messages claiming to be from Montiel, including alleged images of himself with Nazi tattoos on his arms. Users said they could recognize him as Fernández’s attacker. And there were other users who posted that although they are in that forum they do not have to be identified with what other members or the creators of the web say.

Easily accessible and unmoderated forums

Last May there was a shooting in Buffalo, in which a white man killed several black people, in the United States. and the author I was a big user of the 4chan forum. There she shared, as it was later discovered, online messages of a racist and conspiratorial nature. The 18-year-old accused of perpetrating the massacre had written that “extreme boredom” led him to 4chan in March 2020 and there he began to share extremist and racist ideas. It seems that the ideas that other users shared with him in this regard increased his feeling of supremacy to the point of murdering black people.

Sardi, who has studied sites like 4chan, said the fact that Rouzed was so easily accessible and unmoderated also led to its downfall. Posts allegedly made by Montiel indicate an ideology outside the site, so when other users they found themselves participating in the same forum as the now detainedmany feared being identified with his philosophy as well.

In Spain, we find that Forocoches is a forum with many topics open to debate. Although it is a controversial site, it has never starred in stories like the ones we have just seen, but it follows a pattern in which many things can be discussed anonymously. It is known to be a “very influential” site. Genbeta interviewed its founder and owner, Álex Marín, a couple of years ago. On the moderation or not of content, he told us that “it’s super hard to control. I leave it a bit to the management of the users themselves and then, when something happens, the laws, let’s say”. And he assured about the moderation or regulation of issues that “it is very difficult, I don’t know exactly where to define”.