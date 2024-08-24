Rowan Atkinson Net Worth 2024 – Career, Wife, Age, Height, and …

Rowan Atkinson is a name that needs no introduction in the comedy world. Best known for his iconic character, Mr. Bean, Atkinson has entertained audiences worldwide with his unique brand of physical comedy and expressive face. Let’s dive into the life and career of this talented performer who has made millions laugh for decades.

Who is Rowan Atkinson?

Rowan Sebastian Atkinson was born on January 6, 1955, in Consett, County Durham, England. Atkinson, the youngest of four brothers, grew up in a middle-class family. His father was a farmer and company director, while his mother cared for the household.

From a young age, Atkinson showed a knack for making people laugh. He often entertained his classmates with funny faces and voices. But comedy wasn’t his first career choice. Atkinson was a bright student who excelled in science and math.

After finishing school, he went to Newcastle University to study electrical engineering. He then moved to Oxford University for his master’s degree. It was at Oxford that Atkinson’s comedic talents began to shine. He joined the university’s dramatic society and started writing and performing in comedy sketches.

Attribute Details Full Name Rowan Sebastian Atkinson Date of Birth January 6, 1955 Age (as of 2024) 69 years old Place of Birth Consett, County Durham, England Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Family Background Youngest of four brothers

Personal Life and Relationships

Atkinson’s personal life has been relatively private compared to his on-screen persona. He married Sunetra Sastry, a makeup artist, in 1990. They had two children together: Ben and Lily. However, after 24 years of marriage, they divorced in 2015.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rowan Sebastian Atkinson (@rowatkinson)

In 2014, Atkinson began dating actress Louise Ford, who is 29 years his junior. They welcomed a daughter in December 2017. Despite being a public figure, Atkinson prefers to keep his family life out of the spotlight.

Attribute Details First Wife Sunetra Sastry (m. 1990, div. 2015) Children with Sunetra Ben Atkinson, Lily Atkinson Current Partner Louise Ford Child with Louise One daughter (born December 2017)

Professional Career

Atkinson’s career in comedy took off in the late 1970s when he appeared in the BBC radio show “The Atkinson People.” His big break came with the sketch comedy series “Not the Nine O’Clock News” in 1979. This show made him a household name in the UK.

In 1983, Atkinson starred in the historical comedy series “Blackadder.” The show was a massive hit and ran for four seasons. Each season was set in a different historical period, with Atkinson playing various incarnations of the cunning Edmund Blackadder.

But the character of Mr. Bean catapulted Atkinson to international stardom. The bumbling, mostly silent character first appeared on British TV in 1990. Mr. Bean’s universal humor, relying heavily on physical comedy, made him famous across cultures and languages.

Atkinson also found success on the big screen. He appeared in films like “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” “Love Actually,” and the “Johnny English” spy spoof series. His voice work includes Zazu in Disney’s “The Lion King.”

Age and Physique

As of 2024, Rowan Atkinson is 69 years old. Despite his age, he continues to be active in the entertainment industry. Atkinson is 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) tall and has maintained a lean physique throughout his career.

Atkinson’s most striking physical feature is his expressive face, which he uses to significant comedic effect. His ability to contort his face into various expressions is a crucial part of his comedy style, especially in his portrayal of Mr. Bean.

Net Worth and Salary

Rowan Atkinson’s net worth is estimated at around $150 million as of 2024. This impressive fortune comes from his long and successful television, film, and stage performance career.

While exact salary details aren’t public, it’s known that Atkinson earned significant amounts from the Mr. Bean franchise, including the TV series, animated shows, and movies. The “Johnny English” film series has also been a big earner for him.

Attribute Details Net Worth (2024) $150 million Primary Sources of Income TV shows, Films, Writing, Producing, Endorsements, Voice Acting Business Ventures Co-founded Tiger Aspect Productions

Atkinson’s wealth isn’t just from acting. He’s also made money from writing, producing, and voice-acting work. Plus, he’s done commercials and endorsements over the years.

Company Details and Investments

Atkinson isn’t just an actor; he’s also a savvy businessman. He co-founded Tiger Aspect Productions, the company behind many of his successful shows, including “Mr. Bean.” While he’s no longer involved with the company, it played a big part in building his wealth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rowan Sebastian Atkinson (@rowatkinson)

In terms of investments, Atkinson is known for his love of cars. He owns a collection of luxury and vintage cars, some of which have appreciated over time. His most famous car was a McLaren F1, which he bought for £540,000 in 1997 and sold for £8 million in 2015 after crashing it twice!

Atkinson has also invested in real estate. He owns several properties in the UK, including a mansion in Oxfordshire and a house in London.

Social Network and Contact Details

Like many celebrities of his generation, Rowan Atkinson isn’t very active on social media. He doesn’t have official accounts on platforms like Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook. This aligns with his preference for privacy and his belief that comedians should maintain some mystery.

For professional inquiries, Atkinson is represented by PBJ Management in the UK. Fans can contact this agency for any official communication or requests.

Conclusion

Rowan Atkinson’s journey from a small town in England to international stardom is a testament to his unique talent and hard work. His ability to make people laugh without saying a word has transcended language barriers and cultural differences.

From Mr. Bean to Blackadder, Johnny English to his stage performances, Atkinson has shown versatility. His success isn’t just measured by laughs, his impressive net worth, and intelligent investments.

As he approaches his 70s, Atkinson remains a beloved figure in the entertainment world. While he may not be as active as he once was, his legacy in comedy is secure. Whenever people see a man in a tweed jacket and red tie making funny faces, they’ll always think of Rowan Atkinson, who brought Mr. Bean to life and brought joy to millions worldwide.

Whether he’s causing havoc as Mr. Bean, outsmarting his enemies as Blackadder, or bumbling through spy missions as Johnny English, Rowan Atkinson has left an indelible mark on comedy. His unique brand of humor, combining physical comedy with sharp wit, will make people laugh for generations to come.