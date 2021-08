Rowdy Boys is a Telugu language film. The film unlock date is 21 January 2022. It comprises Anupama Parameswaran within the forged.

Tale

The plot revolves round a faculty gang. Issues take a flip as an surprising match occurs. With more than a few twists, a romance additionally grows robust. Will the true fact be uncovered?

Rowdy Boys Forged

Director: Sree Harsha Konuganti

Style: Drama, Motion, Romance

Language: Telugu

Liberate Date: 21 January 2022

Trailer

But to be launched