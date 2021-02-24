Rowoon Talks About How His Thoughts On Acting Have Modified, Living With SF9 Members, And More

SF9’s Rowoon just lately participated in an interview and pictorial with Esquire.

Within the interview, Rowoon talked about his appearing profession, his life as an idol with SF9, his diligent behavior of figuring out, and extra.

“She Would By no means Know” is the second time Rowoon has performed a lead function, following “Extraordinary You.” He stated, “I’ve discovered loads in between. There’s a web based class the place Ha Jung Woo and Lee Byung Hun speak in depth about their ideas on appearing. I watched that. I associated loads to once they stated that appearing is a battle of persuasion. It’s not sufficient to turn into immersed in a personality’s feelings and specific them as a lot as attainable. There are occasions when it’s essential to specific every part, however there are occasions when it’s essential to conceal issues with a view to convey the emotion extra deeply. It’s important to give it some thought. Once I did ‘Extraordinary You,’ I believed that I wanted to dwell and breathe the character. Now it’s slightly totally different. I noticed that it’s not sufficient for me to be earnest. Sharing feelings with the character is simply the fundamentals. The true secret is easy methods to persuade the viewers that these feelings are actual.”

Rowoon additionally talked in regards to the bodily modifications he underwent in preparation for his appearing tasks. He stated, “On the first filming, I felt that I didn’t look robust sufficient. After the drama started, I’ve been going to work out with out skipping as soon as. My character is younger and a rookie worker, however he’s in love together with his senior and desires to guard her. On set, I’d seize issues and do chin-ups, and I purchased dumbbells to work out with in my spare time. I felt that I shouldn’t look small in comparison with Lee Hyun Wook once we’re standing subsequent to one another. Even when you’re tall, you possibly can nonetheless look small. I’ve been doing push-ups and squats and shoulder workout routines with out relaxation for about six months.”

The interviewer introduced up the truth that Rowoon balances each an appearing profession and his musical profession with SF9. Rowoon stated, “All of us are appearing now. All 9 members have acted. Whether or not it’s net dramas or on streaming companies, the members are all in the midst of filming.”

He added later, “All of us nonetheless dwell within the dorm collectively. Up to now, we used to struggle loads. To be sincere, as trainees, we have been aggressive with one another as a result of we didn’t know who would debut first. Then rapidly we have been instructed that we have been one group and began dwelling in a single dorm collectively. It’s not a simple state of affairs to regulate to. Since we’re all guys, once we did struggle, it was no joke.”

He went on, “However the good factor is that the members don’t cross strains. Even once we have been trainees and delicate about our state of affairs, and fights broke out, as quickly as one in every of us would assume, ‘Don’t go that far,’ we might cease. It’s all recollections now. We all know one another’s likes and dislikes so effectively now that we get alongside effectively. Even when one thing occurs, we hate being in uncomfortable conditions, so we recover from it with, ‘Hey! Let’s go for a drink.’”

Watch “Extraordinary You” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)