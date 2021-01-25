Rowoon, Won Jin Ah, Lee Hyun Wook, And Lee Joo Bin Continue Risky Relationships On “She Would Never Know”

JTBC’s “She Would Never Know” launched new stills of the leads!

“She Would Never Know” is a drama concerning the difficult workplace romance between two co-workers on the advertising and marketing staff for a cosmetics model known as Klar. Won Jin Ah stars as the perfectionist Yoon Music Ah, whereas SF9’s Rowoon performs her dashing youthful colleague Chae Hyun Seung who’s in love together with her.

Within the newly launched stills, a tense environment flows between Yoon Music Ah and Chae Hyun Seung as they head for work. Beforehand, Chae Hyun Soong instructed Yoon Music Ah about her boyfriend Lee Jae Shin’s (Lee Hyun Wook’s) secret, and he confessed his emotions in the direction of her. When Yoon Music Ah requested how she ought to get revenge towards Lee Jae Shin on the finish of episode 2, Chae Hyun Seung proposed, “Date me, sunbae.”

With the addition of romance within the two colleague’s relationship, which had initially been filled with belief, viewers can really feel the drastic change in Yoon Music Ah and Chae Hyun Seung’s relationship. Yoon Music Ah continues to be visibly upset at Chae Hyun Seung as she glares at him sharply, whereas Chae Hyun Seung seems to be filled with leisure, making viewers curious to study what has occurred after his confession.

Lee Jae Shin, who’s unaware of Yoon Music Ah’s state, seems to be filled with concern, drawing curiosity about his true emotions as he goes forwards and backwards between his fiancée Lee Hyo Joo (Lee Joo Bin) and Yoon Music Ah, who he’s secretly relationship at work. Moreover, viewers are additionally questioning how Lee Hyo Joo, who is blindly affectionate in the direction of Lee Jae Shin, will react after studying that Lee Jae Shin has been relationship another person for a very long time. The romance between the 4 leads stays unpredictable as Yoon Music Ah and Chae Hyun Seung put together to start their romantic relationship.

The subsequent episode of “She Would Never Know” will air on January 25 at 9 p.m. KST.

