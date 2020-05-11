Roy Kim Announces Acceptance To Marine Corps And Enlistment Date

Roy Kim has confirmed his plans to enlist.

On Could 11, it was reported that Roy Kim would quickly be enlisting within the Marine Corps.

In response, a supply from his company Stone Music Leisure said, “Roy Kim utilized for the Marine Corps in March. He was just lately notified by the Army Manpower Administration that he has been accepted to affix the Marine Corps, and he’ll enlist on June 15 in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province to hold out his duties. Please maintain watching over him.”

In 2019, Roy Kim was investigated on suspicions of spreading illegally taken pornographic materials, as a part of the scandal that surrounded group chatrooms during which celebrities mentioned and dedicated unlawful acts. In April 2019, Roy Kim admitted to the sharing of an illegally taken picture however didn’t admit to filming images or movies. In February of this yr, a suspension of indictment was made on Roy Kim’s case.

Roy Kim will probably be enlisting on June 15.

Supply (1) (2)