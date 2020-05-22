Roy Kim To Release New Song Before Military Enlistment

Roy Kim might be releasing new music earlier than his enlistment.

Just lately, Stone Music Leisure introduced that Roy Kim had been accepted to the Marine Corps and that he could be enlisting on June 15.

On Might 22, Roy Kim’s company revealed, “Roy Kim might be releasing a brand new track on Might 27. Written with Roy Kim’s distinctive feelings, the track he composed himself will include his honest emotions. Afterwards, Roy Kim will enlist on June 15 to the Marine Coaching Crops situated in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province to hold out his army duties.”

The upcoming track might be Roy Kim’s first new track in a single yr and eight months following the discharge of “The Hardest Half” in September 2018. After debuting with the only “Spring Spring Spring” in 2013, Roy Kim launched quite a few hits songs together with “Love Love Love,” “Dwelling,” “The Nice Dipper,” and “Solely Then.”

