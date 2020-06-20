Royal Ascot Day Five race times and schedule – Saturday 20th June

The Royal Ascot schedule attracts to an in depth right now with Day Five of motion from the well-known racecourse.

Followers can get pleasure from all of the motion on TV and reside stream throughout Sky and ITV platforms with some large races developing on Saturday.

Punters will probably be hoping for giant issues from the three function races of the day value £250,00zero apiece to the winners.

Quadrilateral (5/2) is the favorite for The Coronation Stakes (2:25pm) whereas Wichita (9/4) is poised to assert victory in The St James’s Palace Stakes (3:00pm).

Sceptical (5/2) and Whats up Youmzain (4/1) are the 2 main contenders for The Diamond Jubilee Stakes (3:35pm) in keeping with the most recent guess365 odds.

RadioTimes.com rounds up Day Five of Royal Ascot race times beneath.

Royal Ascot race times

Day Five – Saturday 20th June

12:40pm – Silver Wokingham Handicap (6f, 3yo+)

1:15pm – Queen Mary Stakes (5f, Group Two, 2yo fillies)

1:50pm – Coronation Stakes (1m, Group One, 3yo fillies)

2:25pm – Coventry Stakes (6f, Group Two, 2yo)

3:00pm – St James’s Palace Stakes (1m, Group One, 3yo colts)

3:35pm – Diamond Jubilee Stakes (6f, Group One, 4yo+)

4:10pm – Wokingham Handicap (6f, 3yo+)

4:40pm – Queen Alexandra Stakes (2 3/4m, Circumstances, 4yo+)

You possibly can watch Day Five without cost on ITV from 12:50pm onwards, or your complete day on Sky Sports activities Racing

Royal Ascot odds

