Royal Ascot Day One race times and schedule – Tuesday 16th June

Royal Ascot is able to go, however not such as you’ve ever seen it earlier than.

Celebrity runners and riders will probably be greeted by silence on the well-known racecourse with no spectators allowed to look at within the grounds, and that goes for everybody.

The Queen will miss the assembly for the primary time throughout her total reign, however the motion will probably be simply as fierce as in some other yr.

The Queen Anne Stakes at 1:50pm will probably be hotly-anticipated battle. Circus Maximus heads into the race as favorite although Terebellum and Mohaather will hope to spring a shock.

The King’s Stand Stakes is one other one of many large races on the opening day, with Battaash the clear favorite.

RadioTimes.com rounds up Day 1 of Royal Ascot race times.

Royal Ascot race times

Day One – Tuesday 16th June

1:15pm – Buckingham Palace Handicap (7f, 3yo+)

1:50pm – Queen Anne Stakes (1m, Group One, 4yo+)

2:25pm – Ribblesdale Stakes (1 1/2m, Group Two, 3yo fillies)

3:00pm – King Edward VII Stakes (1 1/2m, Group Two, 3yo colts & geldings)

3:35pm – King’s Stand Stakes (5f, Group One, 3yo+)

4:10pm – Duke of Cambridge Stakes (1m, Group Two, 4yo+ fillies and mares)

4:40pm – Ascot Stakes Handicap (2 1/2m, 4yo+)

You possibly can watch Day 1 totally free on ITV from 1:30pm onwards, or your complete day on Sky Sports activities Racing

