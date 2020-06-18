Royal Ascot Day Three race times and schedule – Thursday 18th June

The Royal Ascot schedule is effervescent alongside properly as Day Three begins with one other contemporary batch of races to take pleasure in.

Followers can take pleasure in all of the motion on TV and dwell stream throughout Sky and ITV platforms with some massive races arising on Thursday.

The Gold Cup is the large one at this time, with £250,000 up for grabs for the winner and one horse a transparent reduce favorite to romp dwelling to victory.

Stradivarius (4/5) is the best choice within the newest wager365 odds. Will you again him for victory or are you backing an outsider? Technician (10/3) and Moonlight Spirit (10/1) may very well be his closest rivals.

RadioTimes.com rounds up Day Three of Royal Ascot race times beneath – and click on right here for more information on the right way to watch Royal Ascot 2020.

Royal Ascot race times

Day Three – Thursday 18th June

1:15pm – Golden Gates Handicap (10f, 3yo)

1:50pm – Wolferton Stakes (10f, Listed, 4yo+)

2:25pm – Jersey Stakes (7f, Group Three, 3yo)

3:00pm – Chesham Stakes (7f, Listed, 2yo)

3:35pm – Gold Cup (2 1/2m, Group One, 4yo+)

4:10pm – Britannia Handicap (1m, 3yo colts & geldings)

4:40pm – Sandringham Handicap (1m, 3yo, fillies)

You possibly can watch Day Three without spending a dime on ITV from 1:30pm onwards, or all the day on Sky Sports activities Racing

Royal Ascot odds

