“Royal Secret Agent” And “Awaken” Set New Personal Bests In Viewership Ratings

KBS’s “Royal Secret Agent” continues its sizzling streak in rankings!

In response to Nielsen Korea, the January 12 episode of “Royal Secret Agent” recorded common nationwide rankings of 6.4 and 9.7 p.c. That is one other vital bounce up from its earlier private better of 6.0 and eight.7 p.c. That is additionally the third episode in a row that the drama has recorded a brand new private finest in viewership rankings.

Though “The Penthouse” has completed its first season, SBS broadcast a particular episode referred to as “Penthouse Hidden Room – The Hidden Story,” that includes interviews with the forged, on January 12. This particular episode recorded common nationwide rankings of 9.8 and eight.8 p.c, displaying that the drama’s recognition remains to be going sturdy as viewers look forward to the second season.

JTBC’s “Stay On” aired its remaining episode this week with rankings of 0.785 p.c. On tvN, “Awaken” additionally recorded a brand new private finest with 5.036 p.c, marking the primary time that the drama has damaged into the 5 p.c vary in rankings.

Watch “The Penthouse” right here…

Watch Now

… “Stay On” right here…

Watch Now

… and “Awaken” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1)