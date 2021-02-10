“Royal Secret Agent” Cast Fulfills Fun Viewership Ratings Promise 

The primary trio of “Royal Secret Agent” has saved their viewership scores promise!

On February 9, KBS 2TV aired the finale of “Royal Secret Agent” starring Kim Myung Soo, Kwon Nara, and Lee Yi Kyung. Main as much as the finale, the present maintained a robust lead in viewership scores and repeatedly set new private bests.

Beforehand, Kim Myung Soo and Kwon Nara had shared, “We each have birthdays on March 13. If we obtain over 13 p.c in viewership scores, we need to repay our viewers’ love by dressing up in costumes of the alternative gender.”

After reaching this feat with their February 1 episode, the duo together with Lee Yi Kyung dressed up favored they’d promised, sporting conventional clothes often worn by the alternative gender. The 2 males posed collectively, with Kim Myung Soo wanting dainty in a beautiful flower-pattern outfit and Lee Yi Kyung posing seductively along with his bob coiffure and colourful outfit.

Kwon Nara put her hair as much as rework right into a good-looking younger grasp. In a single photograph, she holds up her fingers as if bowing to viewers and she additionally makes “13” together with her fingers in one other.

