“Royal Secret Agent” Shows Steady Growth As It Sets New Personal Best In Ratings

January 27, 2021
“Royal Secret Agent” continues to point out stable development because it units a brand new private greatest in viewership scores!

In response to Nielsen Korea, the January 26 episode of the KBS drama recorded common nationwide scores of 8.6 and 12.0 %. This can be a new private greatest for the drama, which had beforehand been 11.6 % (recorded final week).

The success of “Royal Secret Agent” can be excellent news for KBS, which has not had a weekday miniseries drama surpass 10 % in viewership scores since “Girl of 9.9 Billion” in December 2019.

On JTBC, “She Would By no means Know” recorded scores of two.127 %, just like the scores of its premiere and a slight drop from final episode‘s private greatest.

