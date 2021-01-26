General News

“Royal Secret Agent” Stays Strong In Ratings + “She Would Never Know” Sets New Personal Best

January 26, 2021
“Royal Secret Agent” continues to be a shock scores hit!

In line with Nielsen Korea, the January 25 episode of the KBS drama recorded common nationwide viewership scores of 8.4 and 10.6 %. This can be a slight drop from its earlier episode, the place it recorded a private greatest with 11.6 %, however nonetheless solidly inside the vital 10 % vary.

JTBC’s new Monday-Tuesday drama, “She Would Never Know,” recorded scores of two.427 %, a big leap from final episode (1.562 %) and greater than its premiere (2.024 %), due to this fact setting anew private greatest for the drama.

No Monday-Tuesday drama will air on tvN this week as “Awaken” wrapped up final week and the brand new drama “L.U.C.A,” starring Kim Rae Gained and Lee Da Hee, premieres subsequent week on February 1. Take a look at a teaser for “L.U.C.A” right here!

