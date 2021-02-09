General News

“Royal Secret Agent” Stays Strong In The Lead In Ratings + “She Would Never Know” Sees Slight Rise

February 9, 2021
KBS’s “Royal Secret Agent” stays within the lead in viewership rankings with its penultimate episode!

Based on Nielsen Korea, episode 15 of “Royal Secret Agent,” which aired on February 8, recorded common nationwide rankings of 8.8 and 12.0 %. That is just like final week‘s 8.8 and 12.3 %.

JTBC’s “She Would Never Know” recorded a slight rise in rankings this week with 2.079 %, in comparison with final episode’s 1.954 %.

On tvN, “L.U.C.A.: The Starting” recorded 5.794 %, just like final week’s 5.802 %.

