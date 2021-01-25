Royal Shakespeare Company Finds Streaming Home on BroadwayHD

The U.Okay.’s Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) has discovered a worldwide streaming residence with theater specialist BroadwayHD.

9 RSC titles will debut on BroadwayHD in January, with 20 extra productions set to reach in February and March.

Highlights embrace “Hamlet,” directed by Simon Godwin and starring Paapa Essiedu (“I Could Destroy You”); “King Lear,” directed by RSC inventive director Gregory Doran and starring Olivier Award-winner Antony Sher (“Shakespeare in Love”); “The Merry Wives of Windsor” directed by Fiona Laird; and “Macbeth,” starring Christopher Eccleston (“Physician Who”) and Niamh Cusack (“Testomony of Youth”), directed by Polly Findlay, and plenty of extra.

“The Royal Shakespeare Company is really one probably the most elite firms performing and reimagining Shakespeare’s works for brand new generations. We’re proud to accomplice with them in bringing their iconic physique of productions to theater lovers,” Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, CEOs and co-founders of BroadwayHD mentioned. “Particularly right now once we don’t have the chance to journey or watch Shakespeare carried out dwell, this assortment is a deal with past treats for followers.”

Gregory Doran, inventive director, Royal Shakespeare Company, mentioned: “Nothing can substitute the expertise of seeing a play dwell on stage. However with our theaters at present closed, and all of us spending way more time at residence, we’re delighted to be working with BroadwayHD to provide audiences around the globe the possibility to expertise RSC productions from residence. We’ve got been filming all of our Shakespeare performs since 2013, broadcasting them into cinemas and to colleges. Shakespeare speaks to us not like every other author, and this partnership with BroadwayHD will allow much more folks to take pleasure in his work, bringing us collectively nearly at a time when many people can be aside.”

The Royal Shakespeare Company titles debuting on the service this month embrace “King Lear,” “Antony and Cleopatra,” “Hamlet,” “Measure for Measure,” “Love’s Labour’s Misplaced,” “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” “Two Gents of Verona,” and “Timon of Athons.” Upcoming titles embrace “Romeo and Juliet,” “Othello,” “The Tempest,” “Julius Caesar” and “The Taming of the Shrew.”

Moreover the works of Shakespeare, BroadwayHD options performances from Cirque du Soleil and a choice of musicals together with “Kinky Boots,” “Cats,” “forty second Avenue,” “She Loves Me,” “The Phantom of The Opera,” “The King and I,” “The Sound of Music” and “An American in Paris.”

After a seven-day free trial, the service prices $8.99 a month or $99.99 a yr, plus relevant taxes, if any.