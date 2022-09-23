RPG and survival in this week’s Epic Games Store free games: more gifts coming soon

ARK: Survival Evolved and Gloomhaven can now be downloaded for free on PC until next Thursday.

The passion for the video game has an unavoidable appointment every Thursday with the Epic Games Store and its free games. This week there is a double gift, with the presence of a video game that has been lavished a lot in the so-called “Free Weekends” and that can now be ours without paying a single euro: we are talking about ARK: Survival Evolved.

Being one of the main references in multiplayer action and survival titles, ARK: Survival Evolved proposes users to travel to a mysterious island where they will have to manage to save their lives at all times. And it is that the place inhabits all kinds of extinct creatures, and that includes dinosaurs. As a player you will have to kill them, but there will also be an option to tame them.

From survival to role-playing, the next free game on the Epic Game Store is Gloomhaven, a proposal where you set out to guide a group of mercenaries through a ruthless world where every decision matters. “Make your way through terrifying dungeons, ghastly forests and gloomy caves full of terrifying monsters to get rewards… or die trying,” they describe.

As usual there will be seven days to add both titles to the Epic Games Store library. After this time the store incentives will be renewed. Specifically, we will have The Drone Racing League Simulator, which, as its name suggests, offers a high-intensity racing experience with unmanned vehicles.

